LA Mayor Karen Bass Acknowledges Role in Writers and Actors Strike Negotiations
Business.
LA Mayor Karen Bass Acknowledges Role in Writers and Actors Strike Negotiations

The top city official said she is 'deeply involved' in the talks

Published
Patrick Cooley
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she is “deeply involved” in negotiations between writers and actors and the major Hollywood studios they are striking against.

“Negotiations are at least underway,” she told Face the Nation’s Magaret Brennan.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are on strike for better pay and working conditions, along with assurances that they will not be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Among other things, the writers and actors want higher residual payments — fees from each airing of an episode or movie on television and streaming services — and want the studios to address the use of artificial intelligence in contracts with workers.

Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass told Face the Nation she is involved in talks to end the writers and actors strike.
Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass told Face the Nation she is involved in talks to end the writers and actors strike.Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WGA and its members went on strike on May 2 and the actors guild followed suit and began its own work stoppage on July 14.

The Mayor did not detail the extent of her involvement in the talks between the two unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

So far the strike has caused $3 billion in economic damage to the city, according to CNBC.

The last writer’s strike in 2007 cost the city’s economy $2.1 billion, the network reported.

Bass acknowledged the economic impact of the strike on Los Angeles, telling Brennan “it’s hitting us very hard.”

Representatives for WGA and SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

