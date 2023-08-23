Kroger-Albertsons Merger Faces Opposition From Seven State Treasurers - The Messenger
Business.
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Faces Opposition From Seven State Treasurers

State treasurers sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan opposing the proposed $24.6 billion merger, citing lower wages for workers

Bruce Gil
Together the grocery chains operate nearly 5,000 stores. Scott Olson/Getty

Seven state treasurers sent a letter Wednesday to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan opposing a proposed $24.6 billion merger between the grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons.

The treasurers say they worry the merger could lower wages for 746,000 grocery store workers.

“We believe that this merger may have significant adverse effects on the financial well-being of the people of our states, and we respectfully request that the Federal Trade Commission oppose this merger,” wrote the state treasurers of Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington in the letter first shared with Bloomberg Law. 

The letter cited a study from May by the Economic Policy Institute that found the merger could potentially result in the loss of $334 million annually in wages for 746,000 grocery workers across 50 metropolitan areas. For each worker that is an average annual wage decrease of approximately $450.

The state treasurers also raised concerns over potential layoffs and the negative impact the merger could have on workers’ ability to negotiate better wages and working conditions by changing jobs. 

“A key aspect of successful negotiation lies in the workers' capacity to seek alternative employment options,” the treasurers wrote.

Kroger first announced plans to acquire all of Albertsons outstanding shares for an estimated $24.6 billion last October. Together the grocery chains operate nearly 5,000 stores. 

Last Wednesday, seven secretaries of state also sent a letter to the FTC opposing the merger. They cited concerns that the deal would consolidate competition in the food retail market limiting choices for consumers.

In May, the largest union of grocery workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers, publicly opposed the planned merger.

“Mergers pose a serious threat to the livelihoods of our members and we must act to confront them," UFCW President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

