Kroger-Albertsons $24.6 Billion Deal: Will It Cost You — and Small Farmers?

As consumer advocates decry the proposed $24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons for its potential to quash competition and increase food prices, small farmers are raising alarms about its impact on the little guy.

Some suppliers who ensure that the produce shelves inside Kroger and Albertsons stores are full of fresh locally sourced fruits and vegetables worry that the single buyer resulting from the proposed deal will decrease their bargaining power and push down profits.

Many farmers and the organizations that represent small growers were reluctant to comment for this article, concerned about antagonizing two gargantuan produce buyers, but those who did are worried.

“I already see too many of these chain stores telling us what they're going to pay,” said Brian Reeves, president of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association. “I don’t see a merger like this reducing that pressure.”

The combined company would have more than 5,000 stores across 48 states.

Case Dismissed

Last Thursday a federal judge blocked an attempt by consumer groups to derail the consolidation. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the deal would result in higher prices and mass layoffs, but Judge Vince Chhabria ruled the plaintiffs did not adequately prove their case.

Organizations as diverse as the Teamsters union and groups representing parents have objected to the deal on the grounds that a decrease in competition for workers and customers will push up the price of groceries as it pushes wages down.

With Thursday’s dismissal, the Federal Trade Commission pending approval is now the only thing standing between Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons, a move that would create the nation’s largest supermarket chain.

“You can predict there could be downward pressure” on prices paid to suppliers, said Norbert Wilson, a professor of agricultural economics at Duke.

Those predictions are mostly speculation at this point, he stressed, noting that other retailers and grocery store chains will continue to compete with the combined Kroger and Albertsons if the deal goes through.

Kroger said in a statement to The Messenger that the merger will benefit all of its stakeholders, including small suppliers and farmers.

A Kroger spokesperson did not answer an emailed question about how much Kroger produce comes from small farms. Albertsons did not respond to a request for comment.

If approved, the deal is expected to be finalized in early 2024.

How It Works

The majority of crop farmers don’t sell directly to grocery stores. Instead their corn, wheat, and soybeans — the nation’s most ubiquitous crops — are sold to food companies that turn them into bread, cooking oil or other consumer products.

But big chains buy directly from farmers who grow specialty crops like apples, bananas, peaches or spinach -- produce you are more likely to see in orchards or fields tucked away on small farms versus the vast rows of crops lining country roads in Corn Belt states.

'Always Bad for Farmers'

Precious little data exists on the effects of corporate consolidation on food suppliers. Most of the research instead considers how consumers will fare.

“The typical model that economists think about is Walmart,” said Jason Winfree, a professor in the University of Idaho agricultural economics department who studies mergers. “Walmart comes in with lower prices, and mom and pop stores go out of business. That’s frustrating to small businesses, but from a social welfare standpoint, we want to be more concerned about consumers.”

But some experts and agriculture industry players are fretting over the impact of the Kroger-Albertson plan on the farmers who now sell goods to the grocery giants.

In regions with precious few grocery stores, the deal could create a “monopsony,” Winfree said, using a term that refers to a market with multiple suppliers and a single buyer.

A monopsony gives that buyer the power to lower prices to the detriment of suppliers, he said.

Winfree is far from the first economist to raise such a concern. In a paper published in the Yale Law Journal in 2018, New York University School of Law Professor C. Scott Hemphill and Applied Economics Professor Charles Kindleberger of Massachusetts Institute of Technology said corporate mergers are bad for suppliers.

“An anticompetitive merger of buyers can ... [increase] the merged firm’s exercise of classical monopsony power, enabling it to cut back on input purchases in order to suppress the price of the input,” the duo wrote in the paper’s conclusion.

A vegetable farmer from Upstate New York who sells to Kroger also pointed out that when grocery store chains get bigger, they look for brokers who can supply produce year-round, rather than dealing directly with farmers.

That means one more person gets a cut, leaving less for growers, said the farmer, who requested anonymity to discuss candidly concerns about one of his buyers

“These mergers are always bad for farmers,” the farmer said.

When grocery store chains grow larger, “farmers are often at their mercy,” said Reeves of the New York Vegetables Growers. “And every year there's a few more farmers going out of business.”

The result could be increased imports from other countries, according to Reeves, a concerning prospect in a time of supply chain problems capable of hurting the food supply.

Not everyone is pessimistic about the deal. In an email to The Messenger, Ty Higgins, a spokesperson for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, said the merger could create new opportunities for farmers.

“The combination of the two groceries will mean even more demand for those local commodities if there is a market for it,” he said. “Farmers will always find ways to adjust accordingly to fill those demands in the food system.”

A Kroger spokesperson expressed similar thoughts in an emailed statement.

“With a broader network and even more customers to serve, we believe the merger will benefit all our suppliers and farmers as it will allow them to grow their businesses as we work together to provide fresh, affordable food to our communities,” the spokesperson said.

But Philip Watson, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at the University of Idaho, stressed that every merger is different, and the true impact won't be apparent until after it is finalized.

“We're making educated guesses,” he said. "We can simulate it, we can forecast it, but we won't know until it happens."