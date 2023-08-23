Krispy Kreme Debuts ‘Pup’kin Spice’ Doggie Doughnuts - The Messenger
Krispy Kreme Debuts ‘Pup’kin Spice’ Doggie Doughnuts

The dog-friendly biscuits contain mostly peanut butter and will be available starting Aug. 26

Francisco Velasquez
There are only seven days for pups to join the seasonal craze for all things pumpkin.Business Wire

Dog owners who enjoy pumpkin spice-flavored treats won’t have to indulge alone, at least for a brief window.

Beginning on National Dog Day, Saturday, Aug. 26th, Krispy Kreme will introduce Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, the latest entrant in the seasonal marketing onslaught of all things pumpkin-flavored and -scented.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said the pumpkin-spice flavored dog-friendly biscuits will be available at its 356 shops across the United States until Aug. 31, so long as supplies last. They’re inspired by Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection for humans, which launched on Aug. 7. 

The dog treats are made by Huds and Toke, a Queensland, Australia-based pet treat company, and contain 90% peanut butter. Krispy Kreme calls them "a firm cookie, or hard, baked cookie" that's designed to appeal to intensive chewers.

The dog biscuits will come in an assortment of flavors including Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl. Treats will be sold in a six-count box. 

But most dogs will have to enjoy the snacks at home or outdoors. Krispy Kreme doesn't allow pets inside its stores, due to "potential health code violations." Service animals are allowed.

