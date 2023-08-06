Kris Kristofferson to Sell Northern California Ranch for $17.2 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kris Kristofferson to Sell Northern California Ranch for $17.2 Million

The ranch is located a roughly three-hour drive from San Francisco in Mendocino County

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Country legend Kris Kristofferson's northern California ranch is up for sale, a home that he has said "has always been a place of creativity and inspiration."

The 550-acre ranch features 300 acres of pasture, a mile of oceanfront property, and is valued at $17.2 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The ranch is close to Elk, a community which is a roughly three-hour drive from San Francisco in the sparsely populated Mendocino County.

Kristofferson and his wife, Lisa, have been leasing a portion of the ranch for cattle grazing. 

Read More

Recently they decided “it’s time to let it go and move on,” listing agent Justin Nadeau of Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty, told the Journal.

Nadeau said several buildings on the property, which include a 19,000 square-foot, four bedroom house and several barns, will need repairs.

Kris Kristofferson performs during Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 07, 2019 in London, England.
Country music star Kris Kristofferson recently listed his northern California ranch for sale at a price of $17.2 million.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“The ranch has always been a place of creativity and inspiration,” Kristofferson, 87, said in a statement. 

Even if you haven’t heard the country music icon perform, you’ve almost certainly heard music he’s written.

Kristofferson wrote the Janis Joplan hit “Me and Bobby McGee” — which was originally performed by Roger Miller — and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” which was originally performed by Ray Stevens before Johnny Cash turned it into a chart-topping single.

Kristofferson also graced the silver screen, playing a sidekick to the comic book anti-hero Blade in the movie series of the same name.

The musician and his wife also own property in Hawaii, the journal reported, citing property records.

Nadeau said they use one of the houses on their northern California ranch as a vacation home.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.