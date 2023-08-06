Kris Kristofferson to Sell Northern California Ranch for $17.2 Million

Country legend Kris Kristofferson's northern California ranch is up for sale, a home that he has said "has always been a place of creativity and inspiration."

The 550-acre ranch features 300 acres of pasture, a mile of oceanfront property, and is valued at $17.2 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The ranch is close to Elk, a community which is a roughly three-hour drive from San Francisco in the sparsely populated Mendocino County.

Kristofferson and his wife, Lisa, have been leasing a portion of the ranch for cattle grazing.

Recently they decided “it’s time to let it go and move on,” listing agent Justin Nadeau of Mendo Sotheby’s International Realty, told the Journal.

Nadeau said several buildings on the property, which include a 19,000 square-foot, four bedroom house and several barns, will need repairs.

Country music star Kris Kristofferson recently listed his northern California ranch for sale at a price of $17.2 million. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“The ranch has always been a place of creativity and inspiration,” Kristofferson, 87, said in a statement.

Even if you haven’t heard the country music icon perform, you’ve almost certainly heard music he’s written.

Kristofferson wrote the Janis Joplan hit “Me and Bobby McGee” — which was originally performed by Roger Miller — and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” which was originally performed by Ray Stevens before Johnny Cash turned it into a chart-topping single.

Kristofferson also graced the silver screen, playing a sidekick to the comic book anti-hero Blade in the movie series of the same name.

The musician and his wife also own property in Hawaii, the journal reported, citing property records.

Nadeau said they use one of the houses on their northern California ranch as a vacation home.