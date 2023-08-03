KKR in Talks to Acquire Publisher Simon & Schuster for Approximately $1.65 Billion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

KKR in Talks to Acquire Publisher Simon & Schuster for Approximately $1.65 Billion

Paramount Global put Simon & Schuster up for sale for the second time in May

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The famed publishing house as published authors from Ernest Hemingway to Stephen King.Robert Alexander/Getty Images

KKR, a New York-based private equity firm, is in advanced talks to acquire publishing giant Simon & Schuster for approximately $1.65 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Its parent company, Paramount Global, put Simon & Schuster up for sale for the second time in May, after an acquisition by Penguin Random House was blocked in federal court late last year over antitrust concerns. Penguin Random House paid Paramount $200 million as a termination fee from the deal’s collapse.

Among the bidders were HarperCollins Publishers, owned by News Corp, and investor Richard Hurowitz, backed by Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-wealth manager Mubadala Investment Co., the Journal reported.

The publishing house is home to popular authors Stephen King and Colleen Hoover, and has published major literary names including Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Read More

The publisher was founded in 1924 by Richard Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster to publish crossword puzzle books.

Paramount and KKR declined The Messenger's request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.