KKR in Talks to Acquire Publisher Simon & Schuster for Approximately $1.65 Billion

KKR, a New York-based private equity firm, is in advanced talks to acquire publishing giant Simon & Schuster for approximately $1.65 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Its parent company, Paramount Global, put Simon & Schuster up for sale for the second time in May, after an acquisition by Penguin Random House was blocked in federal court late last year over antitrust concerns. Penguin Random House paid Paramount $200 million as a termination fee from the deal’s collapse.

Among the bidders were HarperCollins Publishers, owned by News Corp, and investor Richard Hurowitz, backed by Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-wealth manager Mubadala Investment Co., the Journal reported.

The publishing house is home to popular authors Stephen King and Colleen Hoover, and has published major literary names including Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The publisher was founded in 1924 by Richard Simon and M. Lincoln Schuster to publish crossword puzzle books.

Paramount and KKR declined The Messenger's request for comment.