Kim Kardashian, Skims Get Dissed by Megyn Kelly  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian, Skims Get Dissed by Megyn Kelly 

Kelly said Skims "is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better."

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“I just hate what she represents,” Kelly said on the founder of the $4 billion shapewear company. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS

Megyn Kelly did not have good things to say about Kim Kardashian or her $4 billion shapewear brand Skims on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show."

The former Fox News host commented on Skims, stating Kim's "billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better," according to the podcast episode that aired Tuesday.

"That's her contribution to the world," Kelly added.

The podcast brought up Kardashian in relation to a clip of her preparing for her driver's license photo with a full makeup team, which was featured in her show "The Kardashians."

Kelly added, "That's where she is making her money, looking at herself, and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them."

Kelly's guest on the show, Jason Whitlock, a sports commentator and podcast host, also did not have good things to say about Kardashian. Whitlock said, "This sort of obsession with your look is a mental illness."

"I just hate what she represents," Kelly said, moving past just commentary on the brand. "The banal emptiness, that is the shell of that woman."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.