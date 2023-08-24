Kim Kardashian, Skims Get Dissed by Megyn Kelly 

Megyn Kelly did not have good things to say about Kim Kardashian or her $4 billion shapewear brand Skims on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show."

The former Fox News host commented on Skims, stating Kim's "billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better," according to the podcast episode that aired Tuesday.

"That's her contribution to the world," Kelly added.

The podcast brought up Kardashian in relation to a clip of her preparing for her driver's license photo with a full makeup team, which was featured in her show "The Kardashians."

Kelly added, "That's where she is making her money, looking at herself, and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them."

Kelly's guest on the show, Jason Whitlock, a sports commentator and podcast host, also did not have good things to say about Kardashian. Whitlock said, "This sort of obsession with your look is a mental illness."

"I just hate what she represents," Kelly said, moving past just commentary on the brand. "The banal emptiness, that is the shell of that woman."