Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Company Skims Is Now Reportedly Worth $4 Billion

Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear brand Skims is reportedly worth $4 billion following its most-recent funding round, the company plans to announce Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

Founded by Kardashian four years ago, Skims recently raised $270 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $4 billion — up from last year's $3.2 billion valuation.

“It has grown quickly and we’re so proud of that,” Kardashian told the Times. “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches.”

Kardashian co-founded Skims with business partners Emma and Jens Grede in 2019. Since then, the company has released several lines, including loungewear, maternity wear and swimwear.

The company has focused on inclusivity, offering a broad range of shapewear in a variety of skin tones and sizes. Skims has grown from an undergarment line designed to smooth out curves and bumps to include loungewear, sleepwear, casual clothing and a kids line.

Skims's CEO Jens Grede told the Times the company is turning a profit and expects to sell $750 million in merchandise this year, up from $500 million last year. Roughly 70% of its customers are millennials or Gen-Z and about 15% of its online customers are outside the U.S. Some 11 million people have signed up for waitlists for the company's most-popular products, which often sell out, he told the Times.