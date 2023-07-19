Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Company Skims Is Now Reportedly Worth $4 Billion
Skims reportedly raised $270 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $4 billion
Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear brand Skims is reportedly worth $4 billion following its most-recent funding round, the company plans to announce Wednesday, The New York Times reported.
Founded by Kardashian four years ago, Skims recently raised $270 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $4 billion — up from last year's $3.2 billion valuation.
“It has grown quickly and we’re so proud of that,” Kardashian told the Times. “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches.”
Kardashian co-founded Skims with business partners Emma and Jens Grede in 2019. Since then, the company has released several lines, including loungewear, maternity wear and swimwear.
- Kim Kardashian Hires Former Apple Exec to Private-Equity Firm SKKY Partners
- Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Is Launching Men’s Loungewear and Underwear Line
- Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Says It Made $500 Million in 2022
- TikToker Claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life After Being Shot 4 Times
- Kim Kardashian in Negotiations to Buy Back Stake in Beauty Business From Coty: Report
The company has focused on inclusivity, offering a broad range of shapewear in a variety of skin tones and sizes. Skims has grown from an undergarment line designed to smooth out curves and bumps to include loungewear, sleepwear, casual clothing and a kids line.
Skims's CEO Jens Grede told the Times the company is turning a profit and expects to sell $750 million in merchandise this year, up from $500 million last year. Roughly 70% of its customers are millennials or Gen-Z and about 15% of its online customers are outside the U.S. Some 11 million people have signed up for waitlists for the company's most-popular products, which often sell out, he told the Times.
