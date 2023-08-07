Kim Kardashian Hires Former Apple Exec to Private-Equity Firm SKKY Partners

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is adding Angela Ahrendts, the former CEO at luxury fashion brand Burberry and retail executive at Apple, to her private equity firm SKKY Partners, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ahrendts led Apple's retail division through a “period of outstanding global growth” as its senior vice president of retail division for more than five years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She'll be joining the Boston, Mass.-based firm as a senior operating adviser, per the Journal.

SKKY was founded in 2022 alongside Jay Sammons, the former global consumer head at private equity firm Carlyle Group. The firm is looking to sign partnerships with companies that focus on consumer and media ventures. SKKY, however, has yet to ink its first deal.

But Kardashian, known for her family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her own Skims clothing line, told the Journal that the firm is in the process of reviewing potential investments and has “narrowed the pool down to brands that [it] really believes have amazing growth potential.”

At SKKY, Ahrendts will be responsible for scouting and evaluating brands, assessing the profitability of potential investments, as well as guiding and mentoring to young companies, according to the Journal.

Ahrendts has over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before leading Apple’s retail division, Ahrendts was CEO of Burberry for eight years, where she tripled the British luxury brand’s revenue. During her tenure, Burberry was able to achieve a significant milestone, becoming the first fashion company to amass 5 million likes on social media.

Ahrendts, who also serves on the boards of Airbnb, Ralph Lauren and communications company WPP, told the Journal that “there are rare times in life when you meet people whose vision and mission and values are just so aligned to yours then you feel collectively that you can do something different.”

Ahrendts is the second advisor at SKKY, behind Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. In its first year, the firm has also hired executives from private-equity firms such as Permira, Blackstone and L Catterton.

Outside of SKKY, Kardashian is actively looking to reclaim the minority stake that she previously sold to beauty company Coty, the Journal reported. Kardashian's Skims is reportedly worth $4 billion, based on its most recent funding round.