Just Like Ordinary Consumers, Corporate Clients Are Demanding Higher Interest Rates From Banks

Not just retail consumers are pouring their cash into higher-yielding savings accounts.

Corporate and institutional clients of Wall Street banks are also moving their money away from accounts that earn crumbs of interest — sometimes zero percent — and into ones that can pay 4% or more, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The recent shift could pressure a core profit center of America’s largest banks, even as some, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, report strong second-quarter earnings.

The profit center at issue is net interest margin. That key figure represents the difference between the income that banks earn on loans they make to borrowers and the rates they pay to depositors and to institutions they borrow from.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes have boosted what banks can charge borrowers. But they have also increased the rates banks must pay savers to keep their deposits on board.

FDIC-insured banks’ net interest margin declined to 3.3% in the first quarter, a drop of 0.07%, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data show. The trend fueling the fall, according to the regulator: The interest rates that banks are paying on deposits are rising at a faster pace than the rates those banks charge on loans.

Bank of America on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates on both revenue and earnings.

Still, the nation’s second-largest bank reported a consolidated balance sheet with net interest income at $14.1 billion for the second quarter, down 2% from $14.4 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the bank's net interest expense spiked to just under $18.2 billion from $14.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The FT said that Bank of America’s corporate clients now keep 60% of their cash in interest-bearing accounts, up from 30% a year ago.

PNC, which derives about a third of its net interest income from business clients, and BNY Mellon, which caters to companies, institutions and wealthy customers, also reported a 2% quarterly drop in net interest income, the newspaper said.