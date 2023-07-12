Judge Approves $15.5 Million Purchase of Buy Buy Baby Brand

Don't say goodbye to Buy Buy Baby quite yet.

A judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved Dream on Me’s purchase of BuyBuy Baby’s trademark and its digital assets for $15.5 million on Tuesday.

Dream on Me, a small New Jersey-based retailer that sells cribs, strollers and other baby goods, was one of BuyBuy Baby’s vendors. The company made a stalking horse bid for the retailer, which is holding liquidations sales, late last month, Retail Dive reported.

Dream on Me will acquire BuyBuy Baby’s trademark and digital assets, including its mobile platform, business data and advertising and marketing assets, according to the court documents.

Buy Buy Baby’s physical stores, however, are set to shutter after a last-ditch deal with Go Global fell through, CNBC reported. Sixth Street Partners, Bed Bath & Beyond’s lead creditor, determined that the company could recoup more of its losses by selling intellectual property and auctioning off its leases.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the parent company of Buy Buy Baby, filed for bankruptcy in April and was purchased by e-commerce retailer Overstock.com in June, which will rebrand and sell its own products and those of Bed Bath & Beyond under that name online.