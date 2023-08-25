JPMorgan Warns Of A Looming Global Food Crisis

JPMorgan Chase is sounding the alarm on global food prices, saying they're likely to continue to rise due to Russia's war in Ukraine, extreme weather and recent bans on food exports.

"Three shocks — the breakdown of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), new rice export restrictions and El Niño — tilt food prices to the upside," Chair of Global Research Joyce Chang wrote in an Aug. 10 note.

In July, the World Bank reported that annual food price inflation had surpassed overall inflation in 80% of 166 countries.

The looming threat to prices and supplies comes as 2.4 billion people around the world lack consistent access to safe and nutritious food in 2022, according to a July report from UNICEF.

In July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a key agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain through a humanitarian corridor. Since it began last August — six months after Moscow invaded its neighbor — Ukraine exported 33 million tons of grain and sunflower seed and oil via the Black Sea, a key shipping route, S&P Global said in a July blog post. The disruption of exports will heavily affect countries in the Middle East and North Africa who rely on food imports, according S&P Global.

Russia's withdrawal from a key agreement that allows Ukraine to export crops including sunflower products and wheat is crimping global supplies. Abstract Aerial Images/Getty Images

“Russia is waging war on the world’s food supply. It is waging war on the poor at a time when needs are so dire,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told a U.N. Security Council briefing last month. “And you’ve heard that people are angry. And people will die.”

Yet another threat to the world food supply is the weather pattern El Niño, which JPMorgan expects to batter crops in Latin American countries for rest of the year. The region is a major grower and exporter of soybeans, pork, maize, poultry, animal feed, sugar, coffee, fruits and vegetables.

"El Niño is associated with upward pressure on global commodity prices, including a range of raw materials prices in addition to food," Chang wrote.

Nations around the world have recently restricted how much food they let leave the country. As of August 25, there are 19 countries with 25 active bans on food exports, including India, the world's largest exporter of rice, which banned non-basmati rice exports on July 20.

"By 2050, it is estimated that the world's population could reach 10 billion, with demand for food likely to increase by 50% from today's levels," Chang wrote.