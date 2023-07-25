Epstein-JPMorgan Connection: New Claims About Alleged Sex Trafficker’s Ties to Bank

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has maintained that he was unaware America's largest bank had convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a client, but in new court filings, federal prosecutors allege that JPMorgan's top private banker was allowed to expense numerous trips to Epstein’s now-notorious private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Last month, JPMorgan paid $290 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by an anonymous Epstein victim who accused the bank of helping to facilitate Epstein's crimes, but an avalanche of documents that dropped last night indicates that the feds are not done alleging that the megabank was complicit in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation before his 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

And while in a counter suit JPMorgan has attempted to lay the blame for the Epstein relationship squarely on former senior executive Jes Staley, the private banking chief, the new legal filings attempt to cast doubt on that assertion.

Lawyers from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Virgin Islands have moved to make JPMorgan admit that it allowed Staley to expense visits he made to see Epstein, including one trip while Epstein was incarcerated in Florida after his 2008 sentencing for soliciting underage prostitutes. JPMorgan also allowed Epstein to wire funds to his victims via accounts set up for that purpose, the new filings claim. They also allege that Dimon was with Staley on a 2009 trip to London during which Staley met with one of Epstein’s victims.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon: He claims to have been unaware that Epstein was a client of the bank. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even in a case that has already sent shock waves across Wall Street and beyond, the torrent of paperwork filed in federal court for the Southern District of New York overnight contains new bombshells:

The Feds allege that JPMorgan knew that Staley’s success as president of the Private Bank unit was tied largely to his relationship with Epstein.

In the filings, the USVI also alleges that Epstein was the Private Bank’s top revenue generator “by double” in 2003 thanks to bringing in clients like Bill Gates; Google co-founder Sergey Brin; billionaire financiers Leon Black, Thomas Pritzker and Glenn Dubin; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers; the Sultan of Dubai and Britain's Prince Andrew.

The filing cites a December 2008 email sent by Mary Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management, asking Staley to get Epstein’s help in the aftermath of Bernie Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme coming to light. “We have HUNDREDS of clients .... Can you call JE to get the scoop from down there?” the email allegedly said. Madoff was also a Private Bank client.

Abetted by Staley and his colleagues, prosecutors further allege that Epstein was able to wire millions of purported hush money to his alleged victims.

Filings also claim that Staley used his JPMorgan email account to communicate with Epstein regarding a woman they referred to as “snow white.” Previous filings have alleged that "snow white" was one of the victims of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.

JPMorgan does not appear ready to make many, or even any, of the admissions proposed by the USVI. The bank unleashed its own filing frenzy on Monday night, stating in one that "This is not a case about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. This is a case in which a complicit governmental actor, the United States Virgin Islands, knowingly used its sovereign powers to enable Epstein’s sex crimes."