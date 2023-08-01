Epstein Paid $1.1 Million to Women Through JPMorgan, Says New Legal Claim

America’s largest bank is once again having to explain whether or not it was still doing business with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein after it closed his accounts.

Lawyers for the United States Virgin Islands are alleging that JPMorgan Chase executed more than $1 million in payments “from Epstein to girls or women” between 2013, when the megabank claims it terminated Epstein as a client, and 2019, when Epstein was found hanging in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The USVI is attempting to prove that JPMorgan is liable for abetting Epstein’s sex trafficking of women to Little Saint James, his private island in the archipelago.

On Monday, USVI lawyer Linda Singer asked a federal judge in New York to compel JPMorgan to answer more questions about transaction records that the bank turned over on July 14th.

In a letter to the judge, Singer says the records reveal that “JPMorgan handled more than $1.1 million in payments from Epstein to girls or women—many with Eastern European surnames—after Epstein was terminated by JPMorgan, including over $320,000 in payments to numerous individuals for whom JPMorgan had not previously identified payments.”

Singer is also alleging that the data includes transactions “from multiple Epstein-related individuals” and names former J.P. Morgan Private Bank chief and Epstein confidant James "Jes" Staley; venture capitalist Boris Nikolic (who has been named as the executor of Epstein’s estate); and private equity titan Leon Black, who was accused in a lawsuit filed last week of raping a 16-year-old autistic girl at Epstein's New York townhouse in 2002.

Singer also petitioned the judge, Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York, to fine the bank for not sharing the data sooner and compelling it to turn over “all financial records for any newly disclosed girls or women to whom Epstein made payments.”

Sex trafficking charges against Epstein being announced in July 2019. He was found dead in his cell less than a month later. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Patricia Wexler, a spokesperson for JPMorgan, told The Messenger that “There is no proof this is accurate.”

As The Messenger reported on Friday, the USVI has stepped up efforts to strengthen its case with what it claims is evidence that JPMorgan executives such as Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes assigned senior private bankers to maintain contact with Epstein after his accounts were closed in 2013.

A person familiar with Epstein’s accounts at JP Morgan told The Messenger that his accounts at the bank were closed in 2013 and that any transactions made by Epstein must have come through accounts at other banks.

As has been widely reported, Epstein moved some of his accounts to Deutsche Bank when JPMorgan cut ties in 2013.

But it now seems evident that the USVI and Singer will want clarifications about Epstein finances to come out in court.

In her letter, Singer makes it plain that the USVI believes there is more to come.

"It is still unclear whether JPMorgan has disclosed all payments from Epstein to girls or women or other information relating to the review JPMorgan conducted after Epstein’s 2019 arrest," She wrote.