JPMorgan Chase Now Says a Recession Looks Unlikely

JPMorgan Chase on Friday jumped on the bandwagon of big-name economists who say a recession is no longer inevitable, even as the Federal Reserve continues to fight inflation by raising interest rates.

Michael Feroli, chief economist at the nation's largest bank, is forecasting economic growth of 2.5% for the third quarter, up from his previous projection of 0.5% growth.

“We doubt the economy will quickly lose enough momentum to slip into a mild contraction as early as next quarter, as we had previously projected,” he wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

Feroli said there's still some risk of a decline in economic activity if the central bank continues to raise interest rates, or if the increases it has already made take a heavier toll.

JP Morgan Chase economists now see scant odds of a recession. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Images

“While a recession is no longer our modal scenario, risk of a downturn is still very elevated," he wrote.

In late July, Feroli was still holding fast to a forecast for a mild recession through the rest of the year. He's not alone in changing his call. Earlier this week, Wall Street's most bearish prognosticator, Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, predicted more upside for stocks.

That was a remarkable turnabout from June 26, when Wilson wrote, “the headwinds significantly outweigh the tailwinds, and we believe risks for a major correction have rarely been higher."

Bank of America also bailed on its recession call this week, saying “recent incoming data has made us reassess." And last month, Goldman Sachs reduced the odds of recession, albeit only to 20% from 25%.

By most observers' reckoning, the economy now appears headed for a soft landing, and the recent economic news has mostly been good. The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times since March 2020 and appears to be winning its fight against inflation.

Indeed, inflation has dropped precipitously from its peak of over 9% in June 2022 as measured by the consumer price index. It came in at 3% this June.

Adding more heft to this viewpoint is the fact that the U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy pace. The nation's gross domestic product increased 1.4% in the second quarter.

There's usually a tradeoff between reducing inflation and maintaining high levels of employment, but the current labor market remains strong even as the jobs numbers remain solid. On Friday, employers added fewer jobs than expected in a sign employment levels are cooling, even as the unemployment rate slipped a notch to 3.5%

"Job growth slowed in July but the labor market is still very strong, with the unemployment rate a hair’s breadth from a half-century low and wage growth solid," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.