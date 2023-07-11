JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Worries That Trump Will Get Reelected in 2024

Jamie Dimon won’t be running for the White House, but he made clear he doesn't want former President Donald Trump to move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon on suggestions he should run for president: “I’m 67 years old. I’ve never really believed I’m suited for it.” Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The JPMorgan Chase CEO, once again, batted away rumors he may run for president in a wide-ranging interview with The Economist published Tuesday. Geopolitical risks, like the war in Ukraine and food insecurity, were top of mind for the 67-year-old Wall Street mogul. In the U.S., he said a second term for Trump made him nervous.

“I would worry about another Trump presidency,” Dimon said when asked what another Trump term would mean for global stability.

But Dimon was also unequivocal that he does not believe he’s the man to beat Trump into the Oval Office.

“I’m 67 years old,” Dimon said, which would make him the youngest candidate by far if he were to face Trump or President Biden. “I’ve never really believed I’m suited for it.”

Dimon told the magazine that running for office is a skill that needs to be learned through practice and that it has been historically impossible for someone from outside politics to win the presidency, other than Trump.

Whoever does take office in 2025, however, will likely be facing a very difficult reality, according to Dimon. He backed off his prediction last year that the U.S. would enter a recession by mid-2023, but said he was worried that years of prolonged fiscal stimulus has masked a troubling reality in the economy and that the Federal Reserve's rapid-fire interest rate hikes, combined with efforts to shrink its balance sheet, could expose underlying weaknesses.

“We’ve never had that before,” he said. “I think the effects on the market will be more serious than most people think.”

Dimon was more concerned about the geo-political risks facing the world.

“I’m much more worried about some of these other things getting worse,” Dimon warned. “The war in Ukraine spreading out, nuclear blackmail, food doesn’t get delivered, starvation in Africa. I’m far more worried about that.”

Dimon pulling his name from the presidential rumor mill will disappoint many on Wall Street who saw him as an ideal third choice in the next election. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has been publicly prodding Dimon to run for weeks and tweeted just last week that “It is a huge loss for us all if Jamie won’t run.”

“I love my country. To me, my family comes first. But my country is right next. JPMorgan is down here,” he said.