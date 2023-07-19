J&J Ordered to Pay Nearly $19 Million in Baby Powder Case: Report 

Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $18.8 million to a 24 year old cancer patient who claimed he developed mesothelioma after using the company's talc products, according to Reuters.
Emory Hernandez Valadez was awarded that sum by a state court jury in Oakland, California, for him for his medical bills as well as pain and suffering, but did not award him punitive damages, Reuters said. Much of J&J's talc litigation is frozen due to a bankruptcy court order, so it is unclear when he might receive of the funds.
Valadez's case was allowed to go to trial because of his limited life expectancy, according to Reuters. A jury ruled Tuesday, that the drug giant owed Valadez for medical bills, pain and suffering.
Johnson & Johnson's subsidy, LTL Management, re-filed for Chapter 22 bankruptcy protection in April, with the hope of developing a plan to "resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the company and its affiliates," according to a company statement in April. J&J said it would pay $8.9 billion over the course of 25 years to end any current and future talc suits.
Even so, the company maintains that the suits "are specious and lack scientific merit," said Erik Haas, the vice president of litigation at J&J said in a company statement.
The drug maker was sued after Valadez was diagnosed with an aggressive and deadly cancer around his heart, allegedly caused by his long-time use of J&J talc products.
Haas had said the company plans to appeal the decision, claiming it is "irreconcilable with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer," according to Reuters.
More than 38,000 lawsuits have been filed against J&J alleging that its products containing talc, including baby powder, caused cancer. The talc products were allegedly contaminated by asbestos.
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
