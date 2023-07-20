Consumer products giants Johnson and Johnson booked a 6% increase in sales during the second quarter and raised its full-year earnings guidance, sending its shares higher in premarket trading Thursday.

The drugmaker, which is grappling with legal liability surrounding claims that use of its talc baby powder products led to cancer, made no mention in its morning press release of the more than 38,000 cases related to the allegations.

The company's shares rose 2% in premarket training.

On an adjusted basis that excluded "special items," among other things, the drug maker reported $2.80 earnings per share, beating analysts expectations of $2.61, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

Revenue rose 6% to $25.5 billion, from $24 billion reported this time last year. Its profit rose to $5.14 billion from $4.8 billion during the same quarter last year.

J&J is a massive consumer health conglomerate, with common household products spanning from Tylenol and Pepcid AC to Aveeno lotions. The company also manufactures pharmaceuticals including Stelara, an immunosuppressant, and Darzalex, a blood cancer treatment.

The company set aside an additional $137 million in legal expenses during the second quarter after taking a $6.9 billion litigation charge in the first three months of the year.

J&J is trying to wall off its legal liabilities by dumping them into a subsidiary, LTL Management, and declaring bankruptcy.

In April, LTL re-filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the hope of forming a “reorganization plan that will equitable and efficiently resolve the claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.”

While the company has been firm in its stance that the “claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” it has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to victims to resolve the litigation, according to Erik Haas, vice president of litigation.

J&J is also facing steep drug price cuts called for in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The company sued Biden’s health department and Medicare in federal court on Tuesday, claiming that the new law forces the drug maker to “provide its innovative, patented medicines on pricing terms that by law must be significantly below market price.”

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.