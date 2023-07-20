J&J Raises 2023 Earnings Guidance, Beats Wall Street Expectations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

J&J Raises 2023 Earnings Guidance, Beats Wall Street Expectations

The company has proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve all of its talc litigation claims

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
J&J CEO Joaquin Duato at a charity event in 2016. The company reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Consumer products giants Johnson and Johnson booked a 6% increase in sales during the second quarter and raised its full-year earnings guidance, sending its shares higher in premarket trading Thursday.

The drugmaker, which is grappling with legal liability surrounding claims that use of its talc baby powder products led to cancer, made no mention in its morning press release of the more than 38,000 cases related to the allegations.

The company's shares rose 2% in premarket training.

On an adjusted basis that excluded "special items," among other things, the drug maker reported $2.80 earnings per share, beating analysts expectations of $2.61, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar. 

Read More

Revenue rose 6% to $25.5 billion, from $24 billion reported this time last year. Its profit rose to $5.14 billion from $4.8 billion during the same quarter last year.

J&J is a massive consumer health conglomerate, with common household products spanning from Tylenol and Pepcid AC to Aveeno lotions. The company also manufactures pharmaceuticals including Stelara, an immunosuppressant, and Darzalex, a blood cancer treatment.

The company set aside an additional $137 million in legal expenses during the second quarter after taking a $6.9 billion litigation charge in the first three months of the year.

J&J is trying to wall off its legal liabilities by dumping them into a subsidiary, LTL Management, and declaring bankruptcy.

In April, LTL re-filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the hope of forming a “reorganization plan that will equitable and efficiently resolve the claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.” 

While the company has been firm in its stance that the “claims are specious and lack scientific merit,” it has agreed to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to victims to resolve the litigation, according to Erik Haas, vice president of litigation.

J&J is also facing steep drug price cuts called for in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The company sued Biden’s health department and Medicare in federal court on Tuesday, claiming that the new law forces the drug maker to “provide its innovative, patented medicines on pricing terms that by law must be significantly below market price.” 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.