J&J Sues Medicare Over ‘Forced’ Drug Price Cuts

Johnson & Johnson followed two other drugmakers Tuesday in suing Medicare over proposed drug price cuts authorized by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, the company said in a statement.

The company said the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law last August, forces the drug maker to “provide its innovative, patented medicines on pricing terms that by law must be significantly below market prices.”

J&J's pharmaceutical arm Janssen filed suit Tuesday in federal court in New Jersey against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"The IRA breaks the agreement at the heart of the patent and regulatory laws: when companies invest and succeed at developing innovative new treatments, they are awarded time-limited and constitutionally protected rights in their innovation," J&J said in a statement. "We believe that the IRA’s pricing provisions will constrain medical innovation, limit patient access and choice, and negatively impact the overall quality of patient care."

The Inflation Reduction Act is designed is to lower health care premiums for the 65.7 million Americans who obtain insurance through Medicare. It allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices and caps out-of-pocket costs for patients to $2,000 a year.

J&J was following in the footsteps of Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb, which filed similar lawsuits last month.

J&J claimed that the new law violated the First Amendment by forcing it to lie about Medicare's negotiations and Fifth Amendment by "taking" Janssen’s patented Xarelto blood thinner "without providing adequate compensation."

The pharmaceutical company alleges that 90% of prescriptions filled in the U.S. do not match the terms set out in the new law. Companies can purportedly be taxed up to 1900% of the drugs domestic sales, if the company doesn't "voluntarily" agree to participate in the negotiations, the company said.

Drug makers have to “withdraw” the drugs from Medicaid and Medicare users, if they don’t follow the law, which would “deprive nearly 40% of the U.S. patients” medicine, the company said.

J&J said it is being "coerced” to “’agree’ with the Government,” and make “false and misleading statements” about pricing.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.