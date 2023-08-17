Jimmy Buffett’s Struggling Marquee Margaritaville Hotel in NYC May Get Lifeline
The hotel may be in line for a $170 million loan from real estate investment management firm Cirrus Real Estate Partners
The second bankruptcy filing this summer for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville hotel in Times Square in New York may come with a silver lining — it is in line for a $170 million loan, court filings revealed.
Margaritaville's potential white knight, Cirrus Real Estate Partners, is a real estate investment management firm.
The LLC behind Margaritaville Time Square Hotel, owned by Soho Properties, filed again for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, on behalf of the Jimmy Buffett song-themed hotel. This comes after the property also filed in June.
The hotel suggested that it seeks to refinance its $309 million in debt, as well as “provide immediate liquidity for the Hotel’s other debts.” The loan also has the possibility of an additional three-month extension.
The filing aims to prevent the property from being foreclosed on. The hotel has been open just two years.
The bankruptcy proceedings indicate that the "financial issues have nothing to do with Margaritaville and were caused by adverse market conditions over the last two years."
The massive 234-room hotel, reported between $100 and $500 million in liabilities, with over $1 million in debts in franchise payments to Margaritaville Hospitality Group, as well as $2.7 million in debts to a construction company, Flintlock Construction Services.
The development has been a battle for Soho Properties Chairman and CEO Sharif El-Gamal. When the developer purchased the site for $61.5 million, he also inherited an agreement to keep a synagogue in the space. He moved the synagogue to Chetrit Group's 1384 Broadway, but faced a resulting lawsuit from the developer. When El-Gamal agreed to move the synagogue back into the hotel, but cut its space in half, he was slapped with another lawsuit from the congregation.
The Messenger's real estate reporter Sasha Jones contributed to this report.
