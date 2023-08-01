JetBlue Airways offered investors a grim outlook for the rest of 2023 on Tuesday as the carrier contends with slowing domestic travel demand and the dissolution of its lucrative business partnership with American Airlines.

The “near-term headwinds” prompted JetBlue to lower its full-year profit outlook and warn of a possible loss in the current quarter. The airline’s warning that Americans appear to be migrating their domestic leisure travels to international trips followed a similar caution last week from Alaska Airlines.

JetBlue is in the process of dismantling its “Northeast Alliance” with American Airlines in New York and Boston after a federal judge found the arrangement to violate U.S. competition law. The carriers had been coordinating on capacity and schedules in those markets. JetBlue is also defending itself against a Justice Department lawsuit aimed at blocking its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue Airways cut its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New York-based airline expects to earn an adjusted 5 cents to 40 cents per share this year, down from its prior estimate of as much as $1 per share. In the third-quarter, the company predicted break-even at best, with a potential loss of 20 cents per share.

The revisions “reflect near-term headwinds related to the termination of the NEA, a challenging operating environment in the northeast and a greater than expected shift of pent-up COVID demand to long-haul international markets which is pressuring demand for domestic travel during the peak summer travel period,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Weather-related operational problems in New York and the alliance's demise will dent earnings by as much as 50 cents per share, with the customer shift to international long-haul trips over domestic affecting profit by 15-20 cents for the latter half of the year.

"Let me be clear: We are not satisfied with this change and we are taking action on all of these issues," Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes told analysts on a call. As the airline adjusts to the end of the American alliance "we consider the coming quarters a reset," he said.

New York and Boston are JetBlue's two largest focus cities, and account for nearly 80% of total capacity. The carrier plans to reduce short-haul flying to business markets from LaGuardia airport next year, and is moving that capacity to longer-haul leisure destinations.

JetBlue shares declined 8.3% Tuesday, leading a broad decline for the airline sector. Shares of American fell 3.1%.

Separately, ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines also cut its pre-tax income guide for the rest of 2023 citing steep weather-related cancellations this summer and lower average fares caused by the shift to longer international trips. About 5% of Frontier customers had traveled or planned to travel to Europe compared to last year, Chief Executive Barry Biffle said Tuesday, citing passenger surveys.

Denver-based Frontier is also adding more capacity this year than its rivals, which is further pressuring its fares. Frontier earned $71 million in the second quarter, compared to $13 million last year. Sales rose 6% to $967 million.

In the second quarter, JetBlue had a $138 million profit, bolstered by the same strong travel demand its industry peers have previously noted. The profit was a flip from a loss of $188 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents topped the 40 cent a share analyst consensus estimate compiled by Morningstar.

Quarterly sales rose 7% from last year to $2.6 billion.