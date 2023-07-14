JetBlue and American Will End Ticket Sales Partnership Next Week 

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must end their partnership in the Northeast United States after a federal judge ruled on Friday that it violates antitrust laws. The airlines’ more-than-two-year relationship allowed them to share passengers and revenue while coordinating schedules in the Northeast, according to The Associated Press.

JetBlue has agreed to dismantle its alliance with American Airlines in the Northeast in the hopes of taking over Spirit Airlines. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, JetBlue said it will end its practice of partnering with American to sell seats on each other’s flights, better known as codesharing, as of July 21. The two also have had reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits, which will terminate, too. Customers who purchased tickets through the partnership have until the July date to add their frequent-flyer number to the booking.

“We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits. We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice’s position opposing them misses the mark,” said a JetBlue vice president, Dave Fintzen. “With the court’s recent ruling and the termination of the NEA [Northeast Alliance], we have to sunset them in short order.”

In 2021, Justice sued American Airlines and JetBlue to break up their “Northeast Alliance,” alleging that the partnership was anti-competitive, according to CNBC. Despite the airlines’ claim that the alliance was necessary to compete with Delta Airlines and United Airlines, a federal judge ruled in May that the airlines must begin unraveling the partnership.

The two airlines partners each have "a substantial interest in the success of their joint and individual efforts, instead of [being] vigorous, arms-length rivals regularly challenging each other in the marketplace of competition,” U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said in his May ruling.

JetBlue said it won’t appeal the ruling, allowing it to focus its resources on its $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines, which was challenged by the DOJ in March. However, American Airlines said it plans to appeal.

“This is just the first step in the wind-down process that will take place over the coming months,” American Airlines said in a statement posted Friday. “We will continue to work with the JetBlue team to ensure customers who have existing codeshare bookings can travel seamlessly without disruption to their travel plans.”