JetBlue and American Will End Ticket Sales Partnership Next Week  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

JetBlue and American Will End Ticket Sales Partnership Next Week 

The two airlines will have to sever their relationship, including a reciprocal rewards program, by July 21

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must end their partnership in the Northeast United States after a federal judge ruled on Friday that it violates antitrust laws. The airlines’ more-than-two-year relationship allowed them to share passengers and revenue while coordinating schedules in the Northeast, according to The Associated Press. 

JetBlue says it will focus on its proposed #3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit, which is being challenged by the Justice Department.
JetBlue has agreed to dismantle its alliance with American Airlines in the Northeast in the hopes of taking over Spirit Airlines.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, JetBlue said it will end its practice of partnering with American to sell seats on each other’s flights, better known as codesharing, as of July 21. The two also have had reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits, which will terminate, too. Customers who purchased tickets through the partnership have until the July date to add their frequent-flyer number to the booking. 

“We are disappointed to be ending popular benefits like codesharing and reciprocal loyalty benefits. We know customers will miss these features and believe the U.S. Department of Justice’s position opposing them misses the mark,” said a JetBlue vice president, Dave Fintzen. “With the court’s recent ruling and the termination of the NEA [Northeast Alliance], we have to sunset them in short order.” 

Read More

In 2021, Justice sued American Airlines and JetBlue to break up their “Northeast Alliance,” alleging that the partnership was anti-competitive, according to CNBC. Despite the airlines’ claim that the alliance was necessary to compete with Delta Airlines and United Airlines, a federal judge ruled in May that the airlines must begin unraveling the partnership.

The two airlines partners each have "a substantial interest in the success of their joint and individual efforts, instead of [being] vigorous, arms-length rivals regularly challenging each other in the marketplace of competition,” U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin said in his May ruling.

JetBlue said it won’t appeal the ruling, allowing it to focus its resources on its $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines, which was challenged by the DOJ in March. However, American Airlines said it plans to appeal. 

“This is just the first step in the wind-down process that will take place over the coming months,” American Airlines said in a statement posted Friday. “We will continue to work with the JetBlue team to ensure customers who have existing codeshare bookings can travel seamlessly without disruption to their travel plans.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.