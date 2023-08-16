Jeffrey Epstein Advised Google’s Sergey Brin About a Trust for His Kids

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2007 advised Sergey Brin, the billionaire co-founder of Google, about establishing a trust designed to save his children from paying taxes, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The filing said that Brin, who had become a client of JPMorgan Chase’s San Francisco office in 2004, was advised by Epstein to work with JPMorgan's Private Bank unit to set up a grantor-retained annuity trust, or GRAT.

A GRAT allows individuals or families to move wealth to heirs while minimizing the use of their lifetime federal gift and estate tax exclusion.

The trust effectively freezes part of an estate’s value, allowing future appreciation on the assets to pass on to heirs free of estate taxes.

Brin became one of the Private Bank’s largest clients by 2014, parking assets of over $4 billion there, the filing said.

The court documents are part of a case being brought against JPMorgan by the U.S. Virgin Islands. The USVI alleges that the bank retained a relationship with Epstein after it closed his accounts in 2013 because he was a conduit to the wealthy and powerful.

JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Callhan Ergoes appears to be a target of the new filings.

Spokespersons for JPMorgan and Alphabet, to which Google changed its name in 2015, did not immediately reply to requests from The Messenger seeking comment.

Epstein positioned himself as elite tax advisor to the wealthy and super wealthy, although he was neither a licensed tax attorney or certified public accountant.

Among his clients: Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, who paid Epstein $158 million for tax and estate advice, according to an independent investigation by the firm. Black, who stepped down as chairman of Apollo in March 2021, has denied any wrongdoing and says he paid all his taxes.

Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-tracking charges.