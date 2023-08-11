Jeff Bezos Forks Out $68 Million for Waterfront Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ - The Messenger
Jeff Bezos Forks Out $68 Million for Waterfront Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Once Amazon's executive chairman moves in, he'll be the wealthiest person on the island ... and that's saying something

Published
Francisco Velasquez
Multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has added a waterfront mansion on Miami’s exclusive man-made island of Indian Creek to his growing real estate portfolio, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos, founder of Amazon and the third wealthiest person in the world, shelled out $68 million for the spread, according to an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter, that spoke to Bloomberg. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enter the F1 paddock as guests of McLaren F1 team during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 5, 2023 in Miami, United States.
On the left, Bezos' now-fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. The man-made island is home to high-profile individuals, including Carl Icahn, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump.Kym Illman/Getty Images

The 9,300-square feet waterfront mansion, which has a pool, is situated in Miami’s Indian Creek Village, often coined “Billionaire Bunker.” The island, located on the outskirts of Biscayne Bay, is home to high-profile individuals, including billionaire investor and businessman Carl Icahn, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. 

The property, built in 1965, spans 2.8 acres, was previously owned by MTM Star International, a company associated with Panama, Bloomberg said.

Although the sale was recorded in June, according to public records, the purchaser's identity was not revealed. The most recent prior sale dates back to 1982, when the home sold for $1.4 million, Bloomberg reported. 

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the publication that Bezos may be eyeing more purchases in that neighborhood. 

Bezos, with a fortune that pegs his net worth at more than $160 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Real-Time Billionaires List, has amassed an array of homes, including properties in Washington, D.C., a sprawling nine-acre mansion in Beverly Hills, which he forked out $165 million for, and other homes in Manhattan and Seattle. He also owns property in Maui, along with a 300,000-acre ranch in Texas, which serves as a takeoff point for his rocket launches, including that of Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket. 

An aerial view of Indian Creek Island is seen in Miami, on May 10, 2021.
Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos joins a long list of wealthy residents on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Once Bezos moves in, he’ll be the wealthiest resident on the exclusive island. The enclave is home to roughly 40 residences, a prestigious country club and maintains its own police department. According to Census data compiled by data analytic tool Cubit, Indian Creek has a population of about 82 people. 

Real estate values in the area have surged, mirroring the larger trend in the upscale Miami region, which has drawn some of the world's wealthiest individuals. The average ticket price for a home on the exclusive island is valued at $20 million, according to Miami Condo Investments.

The Miami purchase brings Bezos back to his roots, where he completed his high school education after his father, of Cuban descent, landed a job in the Sunshine State. 

It also appears that Bezos has been making himself at home in the area. In May, he made an appearance at Miami's Grand Prix party, where he was seen that weekend accompanied by his now-fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

