Jay-Z’s New York Night Club Closing After Two Decades

Rapper Jay-Z's New York night club, 40/40, is shuttering its doors — at least until next year when the lounge is set to relocate to a new location.
The sports bar and lounge has entertained the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Busta Rhymes, who turned out for the club's 18th anniversary party. Jay-Z named 40/40 after one of baseball's most difficult achievements, hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season.
When the club opened in 2003, Jay-Z said he wanted to "create an environment that is conducive to match my lifestyle, while watching the games at the same time."
The club underwent a $10 million remodel and redesign in 2011, according to New York website Flatiron Nomad.
The club's widely priced menu offered wings for $12 for a single order or $120 for a platter and cocktails at $16 apiece. "Experiences" started at $617 for the silver package that accommodated up to five guests. That came with table service, a bottle of liquor as well as a platter of food or five balloons.
The most expensive package, "the 40/40," cost $5,196 for up to 40 guests. That included eight bottles of liquor, cake and either 20 balloons or three platters of food.
The club also hosted a teen birthday party experience for up to 15 people, which included a virgin open bar for 3 hours for $2,572.
The sports bar has two other locations in Atlanta airport and at the Barclay's Center where he was part owner of the Brooklyn Nets. Jay-Z had a location in Las Vegas until 2008, and an Atlantic City spot which shut down in 2013 after a lawsuit alleged it owed $115,000 in rent.
Jay-Z's team did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
