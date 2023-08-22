Jailed Ex-Crypto King Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Indictment

Disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in a brief hearing Tuesday to a slew of criminal charges he's facing in his upcoming trial beginning in October.

Appearing in court in a beige prison smock and sipping a Pellegrino brought to court for him by his lawyers, Bankman-Fried answered “not guilty” to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn when she asked how he pled to the seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering he's facing. Bankman-Fried had previously pleaded not guilty but was re-arraigned before trial because of changes to the charges.

Bankman-Fried was jailed pending trial earlier this month after prosecutors accused him of trying to intimidate witnesses who are expected to testify against him. Previously, he was allowed to remain free pending trial and came and went from court in suits and ties, but on Tuesday he entered the courtroom from the courthouse lock-up, escorted by U.S. marshals with his ankles shackled.

Bankman-Fried is scheduled to go on trial in October. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Bankman-Fried's lawyers complained about the conditions he is being kept in at the federal jail in Brooklyn, where he is now being held. They said he has not been provided with medications for depression and attention deficit disorder, and was not receiving meals that comport with his vegan diet, leaving him to subsist on bread, water and occasionally peanut butter.