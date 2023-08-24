Jackson Hole Will Be the Center of the Financial Universe Tomorrow

The Federal Reserve’s annual big-think conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is often a high-profile affair. Whoever is central bank chair at the time generally offers a keynote address with at least some significant policy news.

And much of the wonky financial world descends each year on the picturesque setting nestled in a valley at the foot of the Grand Teton mountains.

This year is different.

Jackson Hole in 2023 is more than a nice backdrop for cable TV news hits. It’s the red-hot center of the financial universe.

The conference, which kicked off on Thursday, will feature the latest and perhaps most politically and economically sensitive of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent high-wire acts. He speaks on Friday morning.

All of Wall Street, global financial markets and much of the political world will be parsing every one of Powell’s words to determine whether the Fed is leaning toward lofting a “Mission Accomplished” banner over post-Covid inflation at its meeting next month or if bank officials still see the potential need for more rate hikes later this year.

The Fed 'Doesn’t Know What to Do'

“It’s an incredibly important moment but the honest truth is the Fed really doesn’t know what to do right now,” says David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors. “They want to be cohesive in their views and don’t want to be alarmist.”

Kotok adds that the Fed is “facing an enormously complex array of data points all with high levels of uncertainty and with no historical precedent to guide them.”

President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and progressive economists are eager for the Fed to ease its foot off the economic brakes after bringing overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, from a high of 9.1 last May to 3.2 percent in July.

That’s still above the Fed’s preferred target of about 2 percent per year. But many economists argue that only a small bit of the impact from the Fed’s 11 rate hikes since March 2022 – to the highest level in over two decades – has yet hit the economy.

These people argue that unlike last year at Jackson Hole – when Powell sent stocks on a month’s long decline with his stern warning that rates would have to go much higher – the Fed should suggest it will leave the economy alone for a while.

Republicans, meanwhile, are basing much of their 2024 campaign on bashing “Biden-flation,” a top topic at the GOP presidential primary debate on Wednesday night. They would likely recoil at any such “dovish” (favoring few hikes) pivot by Powell.

Republicans are squarely in the “hawkish” camp, meaning they want more rate hikes, which could stall out Biden’s economy late this year or early next year.

Powell is not likely to be swayed by Republican pressure, especially given that the major GOP presidential hopefuls have all said they would dump Powell as Fed chair if they win next year no matter what.

That’s largely a result of former president and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump’s bitter attacks on Powell for raising rates before Covid hit. Many Republicans and nonpartisan economists also fault the Powell Fed for failing to see how high inflation would rise and how long it would stay there.

A Nearly Impossible Economic Puzzle

The dizzying array of economic data facing the Fed include: an inflation rate that remains elevated; a model (maintained by the Atlanta Fed) suggesting the economy could grow an astonishing 5.9 percent in the third quarter; and a labor market that remains super tight, with employers still having to bump up wages to attract workers.

That’s good for the workers but also drives up overall inflation.

On the negative side, the Fed’s campaign has pushed all manner of consumer interest rates sharply higher. The average finance cost for a 30-year fixed-rate home mortgage is now 7.36 percent, the highest rate in nearly a quarter century. U.S. consumers, remarkably resilient even through the worst of the Covid-inflation spike, are running out of excess savings.

Consumers burned through $5.5 trillion in savings between April of 2020 and last month. Should consumer spending, which drives two-thirds of the U.S. economy, finally flag, predictions like the nearly 6 percent GDP growth in the third quarter could drop very quickly.

Powell also has to contend with a fairly ebullient stock market, which has been rising for months on hopes that the Fed will stop raising rates and let the economy run slightly hot.

Wall Street analysts are generally looking for Powell, and other senior policy makers speaking at the Jackson Hole event, to sound far more dovish than last year and tilt toward an end to rate hikes.

Powell and the Fed, however, would rather tamp down Wall Street enthusiasm. The Fed wants to see tighter “financial conditions” to lower inflation. A booming stock market is the exact opposite.

Powell May Be Downbeat

Exuberance in the stock market and expectations for continued fairly strong economic data could cause Powell to deliver another jab to Wall Street by hinting at more hikes and staying far away from any declaration of victory.

Powell’s ultimate goal is a “soft landing” – often wished for by Fed chairs but rarely achieved – in which inflation abates to a tolerable level but economic growth remains positive and recession is avoided.

Powell has a shot at pulling that off. But he and his rate-setting colleagues – following lessons laid down by legendary Fed Chair Paul Volcker, who broke the back of runaway inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s – will almost certainly lean toward doing too much on rates and causing a recession rather than doing too little and letting inflation lift off again.

“Perhaps everyone should stop using the term ‘landing’ as the inflation risks seem to be starting to skew to the upside,” said Richard Bernstein, a veteran Wall Street economist and founder of RBAdvisors.

Or He May Just Punt

Powell and other major speakers at the Jackson Hole may simply try to make as little news as possible, giving no clear hints about the future path of rate hikes and simply repeating the phrase “data dependent” over and over. That is essentially code for “we don’t know and will wait for more numbers before our next meeting."

And the central bank will in fact get quite a bit of new data before it has to make another policy announcement on Sept. 20. Next week alone brings fresh data on both price inflation and job creation.

“The Fed will likely wait to be informed by these new data before changing their current posture,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a client note previewing the Jackson Hole gathering. “We expect Powell’s speech will touch on similar themes to last year’s. Bringing inflation back down to target remains the Fed’s key concern, though the current backdrop is much more reassuring.”

Quinton Crosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial said in a note on Thursday that Powell will sound much less like a super-hawkish Paul Volcker-type than he did last year, even if he privately thinks he has to press harder on the economic brakes.

“Powell has been accused of being ready to weaken labor markets to ensure inflation eases more quickly and decisively,” Crosby wrote. “We know what Volcker would say, and Powell may wholeheartedly agree, but times have changed. He'll deliver a hawkish message but will repress his most inner Volcker to some degree.”