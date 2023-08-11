Jackie O’s Childhood Hamptons Home Sells for $52 Million

The former childhood summer home of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the East Hampton, New York, has changed hands again.

Lasata, the estate whose name means “Place of Peace,” was sold Friday for $52 million, an agent for The Corcoran Group told The Messenger. The seller, commercial and film producer David Zander, originally purchased the home in 2018 at a reduced price of $24 million, according to Zillow data. Before that, Tiffany Chief Creative Officer Reed Krakoff had owned the home since 2007, when they bought it for $20 million.

Lasata includes 10 bedrooms and a three-car garage. The Corcoran Group

The buyer, represented by Sotheby’s real estate brokerage, remains unknown, according to The Corcoran Group. The house was listed by the group’s agent Eileen O’Neill in May for $55 million. The former Bouvier summer vacation spot was built in 1917 and restored in 2007, according to The Corcoran Group. Kennedy Onassis' father, John Bouvier, was a wealthy stockbroker.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis and her mother in East Hampton in 1933. Betmann Archive/Getty Images

“Rarely does the opportunity to own a piece of American history come along,” wrote The Corcoran Group of the estate in its listing.

The Corcoran Group

The property includes an eight-bedroom main house, two-bedroom guest house, a caretaker’s cottage, pool house and three car garage with a workshop. The grounds also include “lush lawns, mature specimen trees, and flower meadow.”