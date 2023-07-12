Jack Ma Lost $30 Billion After Criticizing China’s Regulators 

Jack Ma, once Asia's richest person, has lost more than half his wealth since he made a speech several years ago criticizing Chinese government regulators, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Alibaba founder’s net worth has fallen to $30 billion from its 2020 peak of $61.2 billion, Bloomberg projected.

Ma's lost wealth comes after both Alibaba and Ant Group suffered increased scrutiny from Chinese regulators, costing the companies a combined $850 billion, after Ma publicly criticized China's regulatory environment several years ago.

In a roughly 20-minute speech in October 2020, Ma lambasted what he called China's "outdated” financial regulation, saying that the country’s banks suffered from a “pawnshop mentality," due to a reliance on warranties and collateral. Ma proposed a switch to a credit-based system.

"Collateralization with a pawnshop mentality is not going to support the financial needs of the world's development over the next 30 years," Ma said. "We must replace this pawnshop mentality with a credit-based system rooted in big data using today's technological capabilities."

The pushback from Chinese government officials was swift. Authorities summoned Ma for questioning and blocked Ant Group’s $34 billion initial public offering the following day. The company, co-founded by Ma, is an Alibaba affiliate.

Then, in December 2020, Chinese regulators instructed Ant to restructure its operations to abide by newly-created anti-monopoly rules. By that point the crackdown had wiped more than $10 billion from Ma’s fortune, knocking him down to second place on the list of China’s richest people, according to The Guardian.

That same month, regulators opened an investigation into Alibaba's "monopolistic" practices, which ended with a $2.8 billion antitrust fine, according to The New York Times.

And just last week, Ant was fined $948 million by a Chinese regulator after two years of probes that found the company violated consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. It’s one of the largest fines against a China-based technology company.

The losses weren't limited to his companies. Over the last year, Ma himself has lost $4.1 billion as Ant saw its valuation sink. Best known for operating the world’s largest mobile payment platform Alipay, Ant last week announced a share buyback of up to $5 billion that valued the company at just $78.54 billion, a 75% drop from its 2020 peak of $315 billion.

Ma currently owns a 9.9% stake in Ant, according to Bloomberg. In March, Alibaba announced it would split into six separate units, each with its own chief executive and board of directors.

Ma has kept a low profile since the blowback from the Chinese government, and reportedly has spent most of the last few years abroad in Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. The mogul resurfaced in mainland China in March for the first time since his provocative speech, according to Marketplace, and accepted a position in April as an honorary professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Hong Kong.

Ma’s 2020 speech criticizing Chinese regulators initiated a widespread crackdown on China’s technology companies led by those regulators. Investors view the fines against Ant, as well as a smaller fine against TenCent, as a signal that the crackdown is over

Last week, The People’s Bank of China said it believes the country's regulators will focus on implementing policies to “promote the healthy development of the platform economy,” and “normalized regulation.”