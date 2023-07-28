Epstein-JPMorgan Ties Continued for Longer Than Bank Disclosed (Exclusive)

Almost four years after Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in a Manhattan jail cell, the ghost of the alleged sex trafficker still haunts JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank.

The bank has attempted to exorcise Epstein from its history by trying to lay the blame for its relationship with him on former private banking chief James "Jes" Staley, whom it is suing.

But that effort has a major flaw: Two JPMorgan bankers worked closely with Epstein long after Staley departed the bank in 2013, according to a lawsuit and insider accounts.

A JPMorgan spokesperson did not deny that bank employees stayed in contact with Epstein and said that any engagement with Epstein after 2013 was in connection with his work for other clients of J.P. Morgan.

The nature of the relationship JPMorgan’s Private Bank unit maintained with Epstein after his 2008 criminal conviction for soliciting underage prostitutes has long been fodder for Wall Street gossip. Now it is the focus of a federal lawsuit against the megabank brought by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The USVI is accusing JPMorgan of facilitating Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking on his private island in the Caribbean archipelago.

At the crux of JPMorgan’s defense is its claim that senior executives were unaware of Epstein’s crimes, despite the fact that he was a bank client for almost 15 years, and that Staley was not honest with the bank about his relationship with Epstein. JPMorgan has pointed to the fact that the bank terminated Epstein’s accounts in 2013, the same year Staley departed.

However, the alleged activities of Private Bank executives Justin Nelson and Paul Barrett after 2013 appear to muddy JPMorgan’s defense. According to insider accounts and court documents, Nelson and Barrett kept up a business relationship with Epstein long after the bank closed his accounts and did so with the full knowledge of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes.

“There was no daylight between Erdoes and Staley,” said a current JPMorgan senior private banker who requested anonymity. “They weren’t just on the same page; they wrote it together.”

Nelson, 47, joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank -- which describes itself as "The Private Bank for Private Equity & Venture Capital Founders, Partners and Firms" -- as an analyst after graduating from Tufts University in 1998.

Insiders say that Nelson worked closely with Staley, and Nelson's official bio on the JPMorgan website states: “In 2000, he began working directly for the CEO of the Private Bank.”

“Nelson was Staley’s guy,” said the current JPMorgan private banker. “Staley got him coming out of Tufts, and he was Staley’s go-to analyst. People used to say that he was Jes’ pool boy.”

In 2005, Staley bumped Nelson up to Managing Director and Head of the Asset Management and Financial Principals Coverage Team. That promotion made Nelson the head of the Private Bank’s office in Greenwich, Connecticut, the unofficial global headquarters of the hedge fund industry.

In that role, Nelson essentially became JPMorgan’s private banker to the billionaire financial set, a world in which Epstein had built considerable reach. For years, Epstein shared that access with Staley, Erdoes and the Private Bank.

In 2003, the USVI alleged in a recent court filing, Epstein was the Private Bank’s top revenue generator -- double that of any other client -- and brought in bold-faced names.

Among them, the filings claim, were: Bill Gates; Google co-founder Sergey Brin; billionaire financiers Leon Black, Thomas Pritzker and Glenn Dubin; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers; the Sultan of Dubai; and Britain's Prince Andrew.

Dubin in particular was a key cog in the wheel of Epstein's Private Bank machine, the USVI alleges. In 2004, Epstein allegedly acted as an advisor to both Dubin and JPMorgan during the bank's acquisition of $7 billion hedge fund Highbridge Capital Management.

Dubin, who co-founded Highbridge, was a close friend of Epstein. He married Epstein's former longtime girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden and Ford model who became a physician.

The Highbridge deal was something of a coup for JPMorgan's Asset Management business. Included in the acquisition were the hedge fund's private jets. Those jets, the USVI claims, were used by Epstein to transport his alleged victims to his private island for years after the deal closed.

After Staley left JPMorgan -- eventually becoming group CEO of Barclays -- and the bank cut official ties with Epstein, court filings allege that Staley's successor, John Duffy, gave Nelson permission to continue a relationship with Epstein as “a potential source of referrals.”

The documents also claim that there is evidence Nelson met with Epstein 8 to 10 times between 2013 and 2019.

The court filings contain a photocopy of an email chain from August and September of 2014 in which Nelson attempted to set up a meeting between himself, Epstein and Leon Black at the offices of New York private equity firm Apollo Global Management. Black co-founded Apollo.

Another J.P. Morgan banker "cc’ed" on the chain was Paul Barrett, one of four people who would have been present at the meeting.

The South African-born Barrett spent almost 17 years at JP Morgan’s Private Bank, working his way up as an investment specialist for high-net-worth clients and family offices.

While Barrett was not the primary contact between Epstein and the bank, he appears, based on the filings, to have been in touch with Epstein. He reached out directly to Epstein in 2013 from his JPMorgan email account and offered to introduce Epstein to Duffy, who had replaced Staley, the filings allege.

Through his attorney, Barrett told The Messenger that he was assigned to work on certain accounts at JPMorgan and "was just one member of a large team that covered the referenced clients, with a number of people much more senior to him on and supervising that team with full access to the compliance department."

Barrett's lawyer also maintains that Barrett has never met Black. "Mr. Barrett was not the relationship manager for Leon Black and never met with him," the lawyer said in an email to The Messenger. "Mr. Barrett never attended that meeting with Mr. Black and Mr. Epstein. If it even ever happened at all."

Mugshot of Epstein: He is said to have been instrumental in bringing big-name clients like Bill Gates and Leon Black to JPMorgan's Private Bank unit. Kypros/Getty Images

Barrett also denied, through his lawyer, that he had any concrete role in trying to arrange a meeting between Epstein and Duffy.

"Even if Mr. Barrett arranged a meeting, which he does not recall, Mr. Duffy was a high level senior executive and would have in the normal course had interaction with Mr. Epstein," his attorney wrote. "Mr. Duffy certainly did not need Mr. Barrett to arrange anything."

Barrett left JPMorgan in 2017. In October of that year, an investment advisor registration form filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission shows that Barrett formed an entity called Alpha Group Capital. That entity, which one online Barrett bio refers to as “a multi-family office based in New York working with a small group of families focusing on both public and private markets,” was registered with addresses that appears to be a WeWork office in Midtown Manhattan and a condo in Denver, Colorado.

At one point, the regulatory filing states that Alpha Capital Group managed $252 million in assets for 25 “high net worth individuals.” SEC records also show that Alpha Group Capital was shuttered on August 28, 2019, 18 days after Epstein’s jailhouse death.

That same month, Barrett joined Citigroup as Managing Director & Head of the Family Office Group. Barrett was dismissed from that post in April after numerous reports surfaced that he and Nelson had visited Epstein’s townhouse in 2017.

The USVI appears to have some interest in both Barrett and Alpha Capital.

On Oct. 29, 2020, the USVI District Attorney’s Office issued a subpoena for Barrett and Alpha Capital as part of a civil proceeding against Epstein’s estate.

Barrett's lawyer confirmed that he ran Alpha Group Capital from 2017 to 2019 and was subpoenaed by the USVI but made it clear that nothing came of the inquiry.

"There was a subpoena to Mr. Barrett in 2020," his attorney stated to The Messenger. "But after producing documents that showed nothing inappropriate occurred, Mr. Barrett was never called to testify and he heard nothing more."

But the existence of the subpoena and its timing could be troubling for Citi. It has stated publicly on multiple occasions that it was unaware of any ties Barrett had to Epstein. Through a spokesperson, Citi declined to comment on whether or not it was aware of the subpoena issued to Barrett.

Barrett’s firing, however framed, has raised eyebrows inside JPMorgan, but for a different reason.

“Those stories about [Nelson and Barrett] meeting with Epstein at the townhouse came out on a Friday,” said the senior JPMorgan private banker. “Barrett was out on like a Monday. But Nelson is still running Greenwich.”

Since the recent court filings, there has been no change in Nelson's current position at JPMorgan.

“Justin Nelson is a long-time employee, who has worked with the bank for almost 25 years and is held in high regard,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told The Messenger. “He is not accused of any wrongdoing in the present litigation nor has the bank identified any evidence of misconduct by him of any kind.”

The same cannot be said of some of Nelson’s high-profile clients.

Dubin retired from his hedge fund, Engineers Gate, in early 2020 amid concerns over his ties to Epstein.

Black left Apollo under a cloud after an internal review of his relationship with Epstein uncovered unsettling allegations. On July 25, an unnamed autistic woman filed a lawsuit against Black in Manhattan federal court accusing him of raping her in 2002 at Epstein’s townhouse when she was 16-years-old.