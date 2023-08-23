J.D. Vance and Elizabeth Warren Actually Agree on Something

Washington does not get much done these days. Power on Capitol Hill is split, and rancorous partisan divides are poisoning nearly every significant issue as America barrels toward the 2024 election.

But a strange-bedfellows alliance is emerging between populist Republicans and progressive Democrats around two targets: Wall Street and Big Business excesses.

It is not at all clear the alliances will produce actual enacted legislation this year. But there is clearly bipartisan momentum to score points by taking on executive pay and alleged stock trading malfeasance by members of Congress, among other issues.

“There is a real prospect for some of this stuff to actually become law,” says Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, a D.C. watchdog group. “The lock that the banking and other pro-business lobbying groups have had, particularly on the Republican side, is seriously shaken, though they still have a good bit of control over the GOP power structure on the House side.”

Perhaps the most surprising alliance features progressive hero and Wall Street nemesis Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Donald Trump-friendly populist Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

The unlikely pair have been working closely together and earlier this summer introduced a bill backed by 12 other senators that would force the government to claw back bonuses paid to executives at failed financial institutions like Silicon Valley Bank.

The bill would require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to reclaim compensation from large-bank executives paid out in the three years before failure or an FDIC rescue. Supporters include 11 of the Senate Banking Committee’s 23 members.

“There is a lot of bipartisan support for doing something on these bank bailouts and being able to go tell angry voters that getting bailed out and still keeping all the money just won't be allowed," a person close to Warren tells The Messenger, declining to be identified in order to be candid about legislative prospects. "It may not be exactly our bill that passes. But it will be something substantial."

The measure most likely to hit the Senate floor, however, is a similar bipartisan effort on executive pay claw-backs called the Recoup Act. It is backed by Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ranking Member – and presidential hopeful – Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Warren has expressed support for the bill, which cleared the committee on a 21-2 vote. And a person close to the Banking Committee majority suggests that it is expected to pass the full Senate in some form this fall, though nothing is guaranteed and the legislative calendar is short and packed with must-pass spending bills.

Gillibrand and Hawley

The other major surprising link-up features liberal Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and conservative firebrand Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) who co-authored a bill that would ban all stock trading by members of Congress, Executive Branch officials and their families.

It’s just the latest in a series of bills over the years aimed at restricting the ability of elected and appointed Washington officials to profit from investments whose value they might be able to influence.

The 2012 Stock Act allows members to trade securities provided they do not use any inside information -- the same rule that applies to everyone. But the definition of “inside” information can be vague, and stocks and other securities are highly sensitive to congressional action on an enormous range of industries, from technology to cattle farming.

The New York Times reported last year – among many other instances of questionable trades – that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), a member of the Agriculture Committee, regularly bought and sold contracts related to cattle prices even as the committee was discussing the industry.

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) bought shares of the pharmaceutical company AbbVie in 2020 and 2021 as his House Oversight Committee was investigating the company and its competitors over high drug prices, according to the Times.

Both Tuberville and Gibbs have denied trading on any inside information.

House Roadblocks?

While advocates for tougher crackdowns on Corporate America and an end to stock trading by members of Congress are heartened by all the action in the Senate, they are restrained in their hopes for passage.

The GOP leadership in the House, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), are considered significant potential roadblocks to any bills making it through both chambers to President Joe Biden’s desk this year unless they somehow manage to get attached to giant last-minute spending packages.

McHenry has been non-committal on the Senate executive pay claw-back measure. And reform advocates note that legislation to toughen antitrust laws and take on the power of Big Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook has enjoyed significant populist GOP support in the House, urged on in many instances by former President and current GOP primary leader Donald Trump. But the House leadership has blocked any such legislation from the floor.

Trump is at least the rhetorical leader of the populist GOP movement, though his actions in office, including giant corporate tax cuts, often hewed more to traditional pro-business GOP orthodoxy.

Capitol Hill observers say if Trump decided to get behind either the executive pay or congressional stock trading bills, it could make their passage much more likely.

“The question is how much does Trump, who kind of gave birth to this movement that Vance and Hawley are advancing, try to encourage and cheerlead these bills?” says Hauser. “And no one ever knows what Trump is going to do.”

Politics Is a Circle

In addition to a tight calendar and roadblocks in the House, both the measures on taking back executive pay at failed banks and banning congressional stock trading also face fading public attention.

The bank failures are now months in the past and no big stock trading scandals have popped up in Congress lately. That makes it easier for either chamber on Capitol Hill to let both efforts fade away.

“Every passing day since the Silicon Valley collapse makes it harder,” says Jason Rosenstock of bipartisan lobbying firm Thorn Run Partners. “And you’d probably need a fresh stock scandal to really get the Gillibrand/Hawley thing moving again.”

But Rosenstock notes that even if these particular measures do not make it through Congress this year, they will likely return along with other corporate crackdowns as populism and progressivism meld.

“People forget that politics is not a straight line,” Rosenstock says. “It’s a circle and the further left and right you bend, the more you tend to link up.”