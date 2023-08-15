IRS Steps Up Search for Tax Cheats in Construction - The Messenger
Business.
IRS Steps Up Search for Tax Cheats in Construction

FinCEN and IRS criminal investigators told banks to report potential problems

Laura Bratton
Regulators said insurance and tax fraud in the construction industry is on the rise.Bill Hinton/Getty Images

The IRS warned banks to be on the lookout for a rise in tax fraud in the residential and commercial construction industries. 

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and IRS criminal investigators raised alarm bells on Tuesday in a notice to financial institutions about rising levels of federal payroll tax evasion and workers’ compensation fraud in the construction industry. 

U.S. state and federal authorities lose out on hundreds of millions of tax dollars every year due to fraud schemes run through banks and check cashers, according to FinCEN. The illegal operations involve networks of individuals and shell companies using fraudulent documents. FinCEN and the IRS told financial institutions to look out for certain "red flags." 

Regulators asked banks to report customers who have little or no online presence or who receive weekly deposits in excess of normal account activity from construction contractors in multiple trades and other suspicious activities. The two agencies said they hoped financial institutions, armed with their new list of warning signs, would provide data to help them catch fraudulent actors.

“By enlisting the help of financial institutions, we hope to crack down on fraudsters and level the playing field for legitimate business owners,” IRS CI Chief Jim Lee said in its press release. “These schemes affect the local and national construction job markets and put legitimate construction contractors and their employees at a competitive disadvantage.”

One such example listed in the notice from regulators was a Portland, Ore.- based construction company Novatos Construction. The company owner was indicted in 2021 of conspiring with other companies in the industry between 2014 and 2017 to avoid paying $192 million in federal payroll taxes, the agencies said.

Last year, FinCEN passed a new rule requiring limited liability companies to report information about their beneficial owners. Today’s announcement is just the latest step regulators are taking to clamp down on shell companies and unlawful financing.

“FinCEN is committed to combating fraud by shedding light on how illicit actors within the construction industry are using shell companies and other tactics to commit workers’ compensation fraud and avoid payroll taxes,” said FinCEN Acting Director Himamauli Das.

