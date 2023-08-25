IRS Ramps Up Scrutiny of Crypto Investors

It’s about to get much harder for cryptocurrency investors to avoid taxes on their trades.

New rules proposed Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department would treat crypto exchanges just like the Wall Street brokerages that handle a client’s stocks and funds.

That means that starting in 2025, exchanges like Coinbase would be required to alert the Internal Revenue Service to how much money their clients made on digital currency transactions for the year. Right now, it’s more of an honor system; taxpayers are supposed to disclose their trades but don’t always do.

The tax code treats cryptocurrency as a property, just like a stock. Profits, or capital gains, on assets held for more than one year are taxed at 23.8%, an amount that includes the 3.8% Affordable Care Act levy. How much a client pays when buying bitcoin, ethereum or another digital currency is key to determining how large their capital gains are. Profits on assets sold after less than one year are taxed at ordinary rates, now a top 37%.

The nation's tax collector is concerned that investors are evading federal taxes on their digital assets. Brokerages have long sent investors annual statements detailing what they bought and sold, with copies going to the IRS. Now crypto exchanges would report customer details on a new document called Form 1099-DA.

“A key part of this effort fits in with the larger IRS compliance focus on wealthy taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. “We need to make sure digital assets are not used to hide taxable income, and the proposed regulations are designed to provide a clearer line of sight into activities by high-income people as well as others using them.”

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the proposed regulations would require brokers, including digital asset trading platforms, digital asset payment processors and certain digital asset-hosted wallet providers, to send customers a statement detailing the gross proceeds on their transactions.

Starting in 2026, brokers “in certain circumstances” would also be required to include gains, losses and cost-basis details — the latter a function of how much something is bought for. As of now, taxpayers can find it difficult to compute what they actually paid for their assets when “forks,” or splits, and “air drops” that unexpectedly send crypto into a digital wallet happen.

The regulations would also require the same reporting by title companies, closing attorneys, mortgage lenders and real estate brokers whenever digital assets are used to buy properties. That rule would go into effect for property transactions that close next year.

“It is clear that there will be a crackdown on crypto reporting,” accounting firm KPMG wrote in March.

The IRS will hold two hearings in November on the proposal. Industry groups and taxpayers can submit comments by Oct. 30.