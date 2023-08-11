IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for Dead

Waiting for a tax refund can be frustrating enough under any circumstances, but what if it was because the IRS somehow thought you died?

As if the IRS doesn’t have enough of a bad reputation, new audit results show the agency has mistaken tens of thousands of living taxpayers as dead over the years, in some cases preventing them from filing their returns or receiving refunds.

The mistakes were both human and computing programming errors, the Inspector General for Tax Administration at the U.S. Treasury said in a report this week. As many as 34,415 taxpayers had their accounts “locked” erroneously, including at least 6,821 who should never have received an IRS notice telling them their return couldn’t be processed because of the lock.

The IRS has a policy of locking accounts when someone has died to prevent an imposter from fraudulently filing a tax return, and in most cases, there’s no error. Some 52.5 million taxpayer accounts with a “deceased indicator” had been locked as of the start of the year, according to the Inspector General.

Since the audit, the IRS has agreed to various corrective measures, including doing an annual review of its records to make sure they match the deaths recorded by the Social Security Administration, according to the Inspector General’s report.

But one area of contention between the IRS and the watchdog was whether to direct taxpayers who get an erroneous notice to the IRS or the SSA. IRS officials said they would not direct taxpayers to come to their agency first.

“The majority of the notices are sent because taxpayer accounts are appropriately locked,” the IRS is quoted as saying in the report. “It already provides the actions to take if an account has been locked in error and includes language that taxpayers should not hesitate to contact us if assistance is needed.”