IRS Goes Paperless for All Tax Returns by 2025, Speeding Up Refunds

Millions of Americans can expect faster refunds in upcoming tax seasons as a result of the Internal Revenue Service’s new paperless initiative.

The agency announced Wednesday its push to ditch paper returns and correspondence by expanding the number of tax forms and documents that filers can upload directly to the IRS systems next tax season. By the 2025 filing season, the agency said it will "achieve paperless processing for all returns."

It also plans to automatically digitize all paper correspondence it receives by mail, speeding up refunds by several weeks.

The Paperless Processing Initiative "will eliminate up to 200 million pieces of paper annually, cut processing times in half, and expedite refunds by several weeks,” the IRS said in a statement. The agency estimates that 94% of individual taxpayers will no longer need to send any snail mail to the agency next tax season.

The IRS receives about 76 million paper tax returns and forms, and 125 million pieces of correspondence, notice responses and non-tax forms each year.

As of now, some tax forms, including the basic 1040 individual return, cannot be e-filed if they have certain forms, schedules or documents that IRS does not accept electronically.

The upgrades are a result of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated an additional $80 billion to the agency over the next 10 years. The nation's tax collector is battling decades of underfunding and antiquated computer systems, some dating back to the Kennedy administration.

The agency will also digitize a billion historical documents, eliminating $40 million annually in storage costs.