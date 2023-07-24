IRS Ends Surprise Visits on Delinquent Taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service said Monday it’s stopping all unannounced visits paid by its revenue officers on taxpayers caught in the agency’s crosshairs.

The policy change, effective immediately, reverses a decades-long practice in which unarmed agency employees visit households and businesses with unpaid taxes and unfiled tax returns. Tens of thousands of unannounced visits happen each year, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters on a call.

“It was a routine part of the employee’s job,” he said. “We’re changing the common image people have” of IRS officers going door-to-door to collect taxes.

Today, Werfel added, “If someone’s ringing your doorbell, it’s extremely unlikely to be an IRS collection employee, unless you made an appointment for a home visit.”

The major policy shift comes as scammers pose as IRS agents and revenue officers feel threatened, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said Getty Images

In January, journalist Matt Taibbi, the author of “The Twitter Files” report on old business decisions at the Elon Musk-owned company, was paid a surprise visit by an IRS employee.

The sweeping change doesn’t affect criminal investigation agents, who can can still make surprise visits, Werfel said.

And it doesn’t apply to “a few unique circumstances,” including serving summonses and subpoenas, and “sensitive enforcement activities involving seizure of assets, especially those at risk of being placed beyond the reach of the government,” an IRS statement said.

The nation’s tax collector said that a rise in fraudsters had fueled security concerns around revenue officers making making unannounced "field" visits to attempt to resolve delinquent tax matters. The IRS has an extra $80 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, with the lion’s share aimed at enforcement and compliance.

“Sometimes scam artists appear at the door posing as IRS agents, creating confusion for not just the taxpayers living there but local law-enforcement,” the statement said. Werfel added during the call that some IRS employees had felt threatened when making surprise visits.

“The losers in this decision are the scam artists posing as the IRS,” said Werfel, now in his fourth month on the job.

The agency's roughly 2,300 revenue officers aren’t auditors, and deal with outstanding tax debts. Revenue agents are formal auditors.

Werfel said taxpayers who can’t be reached by mail could face liens and levies.