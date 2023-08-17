Iowa’s Labor Shortage Creates Immigration Dilemma for State Republicans

Iowa is facing a labor shortage. Republicans in the state are facing a dilemma— to bring immigrants in, or not?

The state has an unemployment rate of 2.7% as of June, compared to the national rate of 3.5%, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That tight labor pool is raising questions among the state’s GOP about how to fill the shortage without undermining their party’s hardline stance on immigration, Bloomberg reported.

And with the state holding the country’s first Republican presidential caucus on Jan. 15, 2024, the situation is only going to get more complicated. But campaigning around tightening control of the southern U.S. border could cause a divide among Iowa voters between those who are looking for new workers to bolster the state’s economy and those who have adopted the less immigrant friendly stance of Donald Trump.

Agriculture is Iowa's leading industry. Pictured above: a woman tending to land in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

These fine lines are showing — and Republicans in the state are already walking them, according to Bloomberg.

“First and foremost we need to secure our border,” said GOP State Senator Mike Bouseelot when asked about immigration. “Beyond that we need to make sure we have a pathway for people to legally immigrate and that we’re bringing great people into this country to go fill jobs.”

Several local business groups recently opposed a bill put forward by state senate Republicans that would mandate the use of E-Verify, which lets employers ensure their new hires are authorized to work in the U.S., Bloomberg reported.

Immigrants made up 60% of national labor force growth last year, but in the Midwest they comprise only 10% of the workforce. Iowa's leading industry is agriculture, particularly in corn, soybean and egg production.

Immigrants have stronger labor force participation than non-immigrants in the U.S, with 66.4% of immigrants in the workforce, compared to 62.8% U.S. born, according to data from The Immigration Learning Center.