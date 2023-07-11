Investment in ‘Longevity Clinics’ Is Rising. So Are The Possible Risks to Those Who Use Them - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Investment in ‘Longevity Clinics’ Is Rising. So Are The Possible Risks to Those Who Use Them

Scientists and medical professionals warn that there are risks to receiving experimental treatments offered at clinics

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A woman receiving stem cell treatmentFatihhoca/Getty Images

So-called longevity clinics have seen a near doubling in venture capital investments, to $57 million in 2022 from $27 million the prior year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The clinics, many of which are open only to members, provide experimental treatments that claim to help people live longer and better, charging up to $100,000 per year and rarely taking insurance. Wealthy clients can receive treatments to prevent illness and reduce the impacts of aging, the Journal said.

About 70% of investments in the sector go to clinics in the U.S. The treatments sometimes lack evidence, and they may not have FDA approval for such procedures as biological-age testing and stem cell rejuvenation, according to The Journal. The only stem cell therapies currently approved by the FDA are for treatment of cancer as well as blood and autoimmune diseases.

The number of clinics also is unclear, with analysts estimating it to be anywhere between 50 to 800, according to the Journal's report.

Read More

“It’s not a regulated market. Anybody who is treating your toenails can say they’re contributing to longevity,” said Dr. Andrea Maier, who heads The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, a nonprofit that's working to establish medical standards for longevity medicine, according to the Journal.

Most clients at such clinics are middle-aged, but people in their 20s are starting to seek treatments in increasing numbers. Scientists warn of the potential harms in trying such largely unregulated treatments as unapproved stem cell therapies, which have risks including bacterial infections and tumor growth, according to The Journal.

“People often try these products based on the rationale, ‘Well, it’s not going to hurt me,’” Sean Morrison, former president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, told The Journal. “But there is a cost to these products beyond the fact that you’re spending thousands of dollars on something that we wouldn’t expect to benefit you.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.