Investment in ‘Longevity Clinics’ Is Rising. So Are The Possible Risks to Those Who Use Them

So-called longevity clinics have seen a near doubling in venture capital investments, to $57 million in 2022 from $27 million the prior year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The clinics, many of which are open only to members, provide experimental treatments that claim to help people live longer and better, charging up to $100,000 per year and rarely taking insurance. Wealthy clients can receive treatments to prevent illness and reduce the impacts of aging, the Journal said.

About 70% of investments in the sector go to clinics in the U.S. The treatments sometimes lack evidence, and they may not have FDA approval for such procedures as biological-age testing and stem cell rejuvenation, according to The Journal. The only stem cell therapies currently approved by the FDA are for treatment of cancer as well as blood and autoimmune diseases.

The number of clinics also is unclear, with analysts estimating it to be anywhere between 50 to 800, according to the Journal's report.

“It’s not a regulated market. Anybody who is treating your toenails can say they’re contributing to longevity,” said Dr. Andrea Maier, who heads The Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, a nonprofit that's working to establish medical standards for longevity medicine, according to the Journal.

Most clients at such clinics are middle-aged, but people in their 20s are starting to seek treatments in increasing numbers. Scientists warn of the potential harms in trying such largely unregulated treatments as unapproved stem cell therapies, which have risks including bacterial infections and tumor growth, according to The Journal.

“People often try these products based on the rationale, ‘Well, it’s not going to hurt me,’” Sean Morrison, former president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, told The Journal. “But there is a cost to these products beyond the fact that you’re spending thousands of dollars on something that we wouldn’t expect to benefit you.”