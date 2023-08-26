Insurers Should Brace for Up to $200 Billion in Annual Hurricane Damages - The Messenger
Insurers Should Brace for Up to $200 Billion in Annual Hurricane Damages

Global natural disasters cost insurers more than $120 billion, after accounting for inflation, in five of the last six years

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
With the rise in extreme weather events and inflation driving costs to rebuild higher, insurers should be prepared for $100 billion to $200 billion in annual losses, reinsurance experts say.

Just four Category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. since the nation started tracking them, but extreme weather patterns are making the possibility more common. California was just pummeled by a rare Pacific Ocean hurricane when Hilary barreled into the southern coast line earlier this month.

The U.S. has been spared a major hurricane this year, but the Sept. 10 peak of hurricane season is a few weeks away, questions of whether a major hurricane will make landfall are still up in the air.

Hurricane Andrew
Hurricane Andrew cost insurers $15.5 billion. Today, that figure would be $200 billion.PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. said the cost of a Category 5 storm like Hurricane Andrew, which caused $26.5 billion in damages in Florida and Louisiana in August of 1992, would be several times that in today's costs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The industry needs to be talking about the plausibility of $200 billion nominal loss years, which might be more of a near-term possibility than we realize,” Steve Bowen, chief science officer at brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Gallagher Re, told The Journal.

Should a storm like Hurricane Andrew occur today, Karen Clark said the financial impact could be two to three times higher when adjusted for inflation, which would’ve resulted in an insurance loss of around $90 billion to $100 billion. If a storm as big as Andrew hit Miami directly, that cost would balloon to $200 billion, the firm estimates.

Globally, natural disasters cost insurers more than $120 billion, after accounting for inflation, in five of the last six years, according to insurance broker Aon, the Journal reported. That happened just twice from 2001 through 2017.

