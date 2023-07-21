Instructors Go Underground as China Cracks Down On Tutoring Industry

China's crackdown on the nation's $100 billion private tutoring industry has had the opposite effect intended. Tutors have gone underground and prices have skyrocketed for families, according to a Bloomberg report.

In an effort to ease financial burdens on families, the Chinese government in July 2021 banned private tutoring companies from offering for-profit classes on school subjects such as math and physics. Instead, the policy appears to have increased costs to some families by 50% or more.

The crackdown also has led to thousands of layoffs. One company, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group, fired 60,000 workers after its revenue fell 80% at the end of 2021 due to the new rules, according to Bloomberg.

Despite the ban, tutors surreptitiously offered classes for smaller groups that met discreetly in hotels and apartment buildings. On June 28, officials in the city of Hefei carried out 77 raids on organizations violating the rules, according to the People’s Daily. the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

Analysts say the rise of education costs are a contributing factor behind China's falling birth rate, which fell to about 9.6 million in 2022 from 10.6 million the year before, according to the nation's National Bureau of Statistics.

As the tutoring industry has gone underground, parents complain that prices for such services for have risen sharply. One parent told Bloomberg that she now pays 50% more for her fifth grader's in-person tutor than she used to before the ban, which now run her 300-400 yuan, or about $42-$55 per session. Similar fees could exceed 100,000 yuan, or roughly $14,000, over the course of a year.

Chinese parents hire tutors to give their children a leg up on yearly entrance exams that can determine which high school or college their children attend. Over 10 million students a year take China’s competitive college entrance exam known as the gaokao. The acceptance rate for China's top colleges such as Peking University and Tsinghua is around 1%—and even lower for applicants outside Beijing, according to the Economist.