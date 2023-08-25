Maplebear Inc., which does business as Instacart, has taken its first step towards going public, submitting its registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission, according to the company's press release.
The company plans to go public under the symbol "CART."
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan will be running the books on the offering.
In the filing, the company notes that PepsiCo, Inc., has entered into an agreement with Instacart to purchase $175 million of Series A Preferred stock.
Instacart works with 1,400 retailers to coordinate grocery delivery across 80,000 stores.
“As I write this, a massive digital transformation is underway in the grocery industry. Grocery is the largest retail category and represents a $1.1 trillion industry in the United States alone. But only 12% of grocery sales are made online today,” Fiji Sumo, the CEO of Instacart said in the company’s SEC filing.
The company noted that "we have a history of losses, and we may be unable to sustain profitability or generate profitable growth in the future," in the 'risk factors' section of the filing
In 2022, Instacart received 262.2 million orders, up 18% from the year before. The company’s gross profit also rose last year, to $1.8 billion in 2022 from $1.2 billion the year before, the SEC filing showed.
The company reported that last year its revenue was $2.5 billion, up from $1.8 billion the year before.
