Inside a $68 Million Dollar Ranch and Its Fairy-Tale Cottage

Described as “one of the last great ranches” in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, the 244-acre property called Two Mile Ranch was listed Friday for $68 million.

The property includes seven houses — some quirkier than others. While the four-bedroom “Estate House” and “Aspen Lodge” offer the expected, luxury ranch living, the ranch’s “Cottage House” is something out of a fairy tale.

The Cottage is nestled into the forest at Two Mile Ranch. Luke Tornare/Douglas Elliman

The cottage is buried in the ranch’s forest, with rooms that look like something out of a “Lord of the Rings” novel. This cottage house is much larger than that of the Hobbit, however, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The Cottage kitchen. Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman

“Small, enchanting hidden corners, including a secret entrance to the library from the mudroom by pulling a book off a bookshelf,” said the listing from Raifie Bass of Douglas Elliman provided to The Messenger.

One of the three bedrooms in The Cottage. Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman

Two Mile Ranch includes over 60 acres of pastures and ponds and is located 20 minutes from downtown Aspen and Snowmass.

Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman

The property also includes a “Ranch Manager’s House,” “Barber Shop,” “Craftsman House” and “Bunk House.” It comes with a "Sport Court" that can be used for tennis, basketball or pickle ball and plenty of land for horseback riding, ATVs and snowmobiles.

default Luke Tornare/Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman identified the seller as Pat Scanlan of Colorado-based Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity firm.