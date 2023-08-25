Inside a $68 Million Dollar Ranch and Its Fairy-Tale Cottage - The Messenger
Inside a $68 Million Dollar Ranch and Its Fairy-Tale Cottage

The 244-acre Colorado property is ‘one of the last great ranches’

Laura Bratton
The Estate Lodge at Two Mile Ranch includes four bedrooms, a pool and a hot tub.Luke Tornare/Douglas Elliman

Described as “one of the last great ranches” in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen, the 244-acre property called Two Mile Ranch was listed Friday for $68 million.

The property includes seven houses — some quirkier than others. While the four-bedroom “Estate House” and “Aspen Lodge” offer the expected, luxury ranch living, the ranch’s “Cottage House” is something out of a fairy tale. 

The Cottage is nestled into the forest at Two Mile Ranch.
The Cottage is nestled into the forest at Two Mile Ranch.Luke Tornare/Douglas Elliman

The cottage is buried in the ranch’s forest, with rooms that look like something out of a “Lord of the Rings” novel. This cottage house is much larger than that of the Hobbit, however, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The Cottage kitchen at Two Mile Ranch.
The Cottage kitchen.Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman

“Small, enchanting hidden corners, including a secret entrance to the library from the mudroom by pulling a book off a bookshelf,” said the listing from Raifie Bass of Douglas Elliman provided to The Messenger.

One of the three bedrooms in The Cottage.
One of the three bedrooms in The Cottage.Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman
Two Mile Ranch includes over 60 acres of pastures and ponds and is located 20 minutes from downtown Aspen and Snowmass.

The Estate House pool and hot tub.
Michael Brands/Douglas Elliman

The property also includes a “Ranch Manager’s House,” “Barber Shop,” “Craftsman House” and “Bunk House.” It comes with a "Sport Court" that can be used for tennis, basketball or pickle ball and plenty of land for horseback riding, ATVs and snowmobiles.

defaultLuke Tornare/Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman identified the seller as Pat Scanlan of Colorado-based Fortius Capital, a real estate private equity firm.

