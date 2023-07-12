Inflation's grip on the U.S. economy continued to loosen in June, according to new federal data released Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3% in June over the past 12 months, compared with 4% in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The CPI rose 0.2% from May to June, compared with a 0.1% month-over-month increase in May.

The results were better than expected, pushing the stock market futures higher and Treasury yields lower. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the index to rise 3.1% on a year-over-year basis and 0.3% on a month-over-month basis.

Released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI is one of the broadest measures of inflation, tracking the prices urban consumers pay for a wide range of goods and services.

The annualized inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, which was the highest reading since 1981. It is now at its lowest level in more than two years.

Another measure, core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy costs, rose 4.8% in June over the past 12 months and 0.2% compared to May. Core CPI is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Much of the difference between core CPI and CPI is because of significantly higher gasoline prices a year ago.

Housing continued to be the largest contributor to the overall CPI index, rising 0.4% month over month, and accounting for more than 70% of the increase. Another big contributor was the cost of auto insurance, which rose 1.7%.

The pace of inflation is closely watched by the Fed and is a key data point used in deciding whether to raise, maintain or cut interest rates.

The better-than-expected numbers give the central banks more elbow room in making rate decisions.

The Fed has raised rates 10 times since March 2022 in its battle to hold inflation at its target rate of 2%. It took a break from raising rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with policymakers saying they needed more time to gauge how well their efforts were faring.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by another quarter point when it meets July 25-26. It's currently at a 16-year high of 5% to 5.25%. Whether the central bank will hike rates an additional time this year remains more uncertain. Fed officials say it will depend on inflation, jobs and other economic data going forward.

Another key piece of data for the Fed was a report showing the labor market added only 209,000 jobs in June, well below below economists’ expectations of a net gain of 240,000 jobs. Though the report suggested the economy may be slowing under the weight of the Fed's rate hikes, it also showed the labor market remains resilient. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6% from 3.7% in May.

Given the strength of the labor market, economists continue to debate whether the Fed's moves will tip the economy into a recession or bring it to a soft landing.

"The Fed needs to halt rate hikes immediately," said Rakeen Mabud, chief economist and managing director of policy and research at the think-tank the Groundwork Collaborative. "Their rate hiking campaign has yet to work its way through the system, so we will continue to feel the effects in the coming months. Additional hikes risk pushing the economy into a downturn."

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi on Tuesday said he foresees a painfully slow economy in the months ahead — but not a recession.

"I call it a 'slow-cession,'" he said. "Not a recession, but an economy that’s not going anywhere fast."

Another inflation gauge, the Producer Price Index report for June, is slated to be released on Thursday.