Inflation Comes in Slightly Cooler than Expected in July

Inflation continued to stabilize in July, beating expectations and handing another victory to the Federal Reserve.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% in the 12 months through July, compared with 3% in the year through June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. The CPI rose 0.2% from June to July, the same as the increase from May to June.

Economists expected the index to rise 3.3% on a year-over-year basis and 0.2% on a month-over-month basis, according to consensus estimates gathered by FactSet.

Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile categories of food and energy, rose 0.2% in July as it did in June. The core inflation rate is up 4.7% over the past 12 months, down from 4.8% in June.

The numbers show the Fed's long campaign of raising interest rates is paying off.

"The Fed should feel vindicated that all their hard work is paying off," said Fred Taylor, managing director and partner at Beacon Pointe Advisors' Denver Office. "No rate increase in September is the most likely scenario now."

Following the release of the number, the probability of a Fed hike in September fell to about 9.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which calculates the adds based on Fed fund futures trading. It had been at about 13% Wednesday evening.

Stock's rose after the CPI report came out Wednesday morning with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 440 points, or more than 1.25%, and the S&P 500 up about 57 points or 1.28%.

The Labor Department released the latest numbers on inflation on Thursday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nigel Green, CEO of the financial advisory deVereGroup, noted that even though the CPI has come down, core inflation remains sticky at 4.7%.

“High core inflation increases costs for businesses, including wages and raw material costs," he said. "The Fed will want to be completely sure that inflation is fully under control ... before it even thinks about cutting interest rates – and we’re not there currently.”

He said he still believes the Fed will pause on its rate hikes when it meets Sept. 19-20.

Housing costs were the biggest contributor to July's inflation, responsible for 90% of the increase. The rising cost of motor vehicle insurance was also a large factor. Food was up 0.2% for the month versus 0.1% in June. Energy was only up 0.1% compared to 0.6% in June. But gasoline increased 0.2% in July compared to a 0.1% gain in June.

A separate release from the Labor Department showed real wages increased 0.3% in July and were up 1.1% from a year ago.

The CPI is one of the broadest measures of inflation, tracking the prices urban consumers pay for a wide range of goods and services. The annualized inflation rate peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, which was the highest reading since 1981.

The pace of inflation is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and is a key data point used in deciding whether to raise, maintain or cut interest rates. The Fed has raised rates 11 times since March 2022 in its battle to hold inflation at its target rate of 2%.

The central bank's rate is now at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% and policymakers are widely expected to hold it there after it meets in September.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he believed the Fed could stop raising its rate, baring any unexpected economic news, but he added that the rate would likely remain elevated for months to come.