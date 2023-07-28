Inflation’s Sweaty Grip on US Economy Cooled in June
The economy remains strong despite the Fed's efforts to slow it down
Inflation relented further in June as prices fell for automobiles and gasoline, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, one of the most closely watched inflation indicators, rose 3% in June over the previous 12 months, in line with economists' expectations. That compares to a 3.8% year-over-year rise in May.
The index is a measure of what consumers are spending on goods and services, providing a window on the pace of economic activity and inflation. On Thursday, another report showed the U.S. economy grew much faster than expected in the second quarter.
The costs of goods were down 0.6% from a year ago, but the costs of services, which includes categories ranging from travel to health care, were up 4.9% year-over year.
Lower costs for buying and maintaining automobiles helped drive the decline in goods. On the services side, the costs of financial services and insurance contributed to the rise.
In gauging inflation, the central bank prefers the Core PCE index, which excludes volatile energy and food prices.
Core PCE remains high, coming in at 4.1%. That compares to 4.6% for the same month a year ago. Economists expected 4.6%, according to FactSet. The Fed's target rate for inflation is 2%.
The report showed Americans continue to make more and spend more. Personal income rose $69.5 billion, or 0.3% month-over-month. And personal consumption expenditures increased $100.4 billion, or 0.5%.
Inflation has been retreating since June 2022 when the PCE index peaked at 7%. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 11 times since March 2022 to help bring it down. The Fed's most recent hike came on Wednesday, bringing interest rates to a 22-year high, and it remains unclear how much further it may need to raise rates.
While heartened by the decline in inflation, many economists wonder how long the improvements can last.
"While the inflation outlook continues to improve, many economists have said bringing it down further could be tricky because of a strong labor market that continues to push up wages," Michael Feroli, chief economist at J.P. Morgan wrote in a recent client note. "The job is very far from being done."
Stocks were higher Friday morning following the report.
"Today’s PCE, the Fed-preferred measure of inflation, came in softer than expected to top off a full week chock full of economic data that all points to a higher probability of a soft landing," said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group in Boston. "In the wake of stronger than expected GDP, and a better-than-expected earnings season, this could be the catalyst to send the market to new highs.
