India's Tata Group to Build $5 Billion Electric Car Battery Factory in Britain for Jaguar Land Rovers
Business.
India’s Tata Group to Build $5 Billion Electric Car Battery Factory in Britain for Jaguar Land Rovers

The EV battery plant will be one of Europe’s largest

Francisco Velasquez
The multinational conglomerate’s “gigafactory” will create up to 4,000 new jobs and thousands more indirectly for EV suppliers. INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

India’s Tata Group said Wednesday it will spend roughly $5 billion to construct an electric car battery plant in southwest England that will be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The “gigafactory” in Britain’s Somerset county will create up to 4,000 new jobs and thousands more for automotive suppliers, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other officials said.

The project is a shot in the arm for Britain’s struggling automotive industry, which is laboring to keep pace with the global shift away from gasoline-powered combustion engines toward electric cars.

The country, known for a $28 million custom Rolls Royce Boat Tail, is home to Britishvolt, whose bankruptcy filing in January marked a low point for the country’s lead contender to take British motorists into the electric era.

Tata said it will also produce batteries for other EV manufacturers in Europe. Tata’s Jaguar Land Rovers is Britain’s largest automotive manufacturer.

The multinational conglomerate, whose origins date back more than 150 years, has businesses that include steel, chemicals, hotels and Air India.

Battery production will begin in 2026, with a goal of producing 40 gigawatt hours’ worth of battery cells a year, the company said.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who leads the parent company of Tata Group, said the investment signals a commitment to both the U.K. and electric mobility.

The company’s announcement comes months after a post-Brexit deal pushed European automakers to source more of their electric vehicle parts from Britain and the European Union.

“Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement Wednesday.  

Tata Group’s expansion comes as U.S.-based electric carmaker Tesla dominates the market.

