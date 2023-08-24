India Ban on Sugar Exports Shouldn’t Hurt Halloween Candy Prices in US - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

India Ban on Sugar Exports Shouldn’t Hurt Halloween Candy Prices in US

The ban is expected to begin in October

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sugar mills in India will be barred from exporting sugar.Getty Images

India said it will prohibit mills from exporting sugar beginning in October as a late start to the monsoon season and the Earth's hottest year on record threaten its sugar cane crop.

The ban, reported Wednesday by Reuters, threatens to put more pressure on already high sugar prices globally, but it shouldn't affect Halloween candy prices in the U.S.

The price of sugar in the United States is already at historically high levels, selling for 93 cents per pound in July, the most recent data available from the USDA.

The U.S. generally protects its sugar cane growers by limiting imports, which keeps domestic prices high. It also produces more sugar than it imports.

"For decades the U.S. policy on sugar has been to protect the sugar market to keep the price above the world price," said Alan Deardorff, a professor emeritus of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

Of all the commodities produced in the United States, "sugar has historically been one of the most protected," Sterk Deardorff said.

Ron Sterk, senior markets editor at commodities trade publisher Sosland Publishing, said that means India's export ban won't move the needle much higher in the U.S. However, it could keep "historically high" prices from falling, he said.

Read More

"Is it going to move the price a cent or two? I don't think we can say that yet," he said. "But it's going to be supportive" of prices in the U.S.

One thing is for sure, everyone agrees that the export ban won't likely affect the prices of Halloween candy this year. Most of the candy that will adorn store shelves and pack trick or treat bags has already been produced, but prices were historically high when it was produced, which means consumers will almost certainly pay more for Halloween treats this year, he added.

Export bans typically keep prices down in the country barring exports but pushes prices up for the rest of the world by limiting the supply.

India, which saw year-over-year food inflation of 11.5% in July, has a strong incentive to keep prices low and prevent social unrest, said Ian Sheldon, who teaches agricultural trade, markets and policy at the Ohio State University.

"In the U.S. we have a fairly broad social safety net through the SNAP program," he said. "A lot of developing countries don't have the revenue to implement those programs, so they tend to pick less efficient policies" like export bans.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.