India and France Reach a Deal on Submarines, Aircraft

India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 26 Rafale aircraft and three Scorpene submarines

Rocio Fabbro
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on May 20.Jacques Witt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

India reached an agreement with France Thursday for the purchase of 26 Rafale aircraft and three Scorpène submarines.

India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved the transaction, India’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement. Prices and other terms of the sale are yet to be determined.

The submarines will be constructed by Mumbai-based ship manufacturer Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, bolstering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for national self-reliance, or aatmanirbharta, by boosting manufacturing within the country.

“The procurement of additional submarines, with higher indigenous content, will not only help in maintaining required force level and operational readiness of the Indian Navy, but also create significant employment opportunities in the domestic sector,” the council said in its statement.

The aircraft will be made by French aerospace company, Dassault Aviation SA.

India recently reached a deal with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm to manufacture diesel submarines for an estimated $5.2 billion, Bloomberg reported

Modi landed in Paris on Thursday for a two-day visit and is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. Modi will also join Macron as a guest of honor at Bastille Day celebrations Friday, Modi’s office said in a statement.

