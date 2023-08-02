In California, Billionaires Are Getting Even Richer
California's most affluent residents have seen their personal wealth swell by $270 billion so far this year
California’s wealthiest residents are now more affluent than ever.
Billionaires who call the Golden State home saw their fortunes rise $270 billion over the first seven months of this year, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.
The index tracks 113 of the 179 billionaires who live in the nation’s most populous state. Home to Silicon Valley, California houses 60% of the United States’ 775 billionaires, according to Forbes.
The richest Californian, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, is worth $133 billion, according to the index. His net worth has surged so far this year by $41.1 billion.
Other billionaires who call the state home include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Richer residents mean more tax dollars. California saw a net outflow of more than $343 million in tax revenues in 2021, as residents moved to lower-tax states during the pandemic, according to a recent analysis of IRS data. California has the highest personal income tax rate — 13.3% — of any state in the nation.
The state is in the midst of a massive demographic shift. Census Bureau data show that from 2010 through 2021, about 7.7 million people moved out of California to other states, while only 5.8 million people moved to California from other parts of the country. Departures of higher-income residents during the pandemic rose, in part due to remote work opportunities, the Public Policy Institute of California says.
But even with the affluent decamping, California held onto its slot as home to the most billionaires, according to historical Forbes data.
California is also home to a growing number of millionaires, according to data from the California Department of Finance compiled by Bloomberg. The number of those making between $2 million and $50 million rose to roughly 114,400 in 2021 from 65,500 in 2019, the data showed. The number of Californians making between $1 million and $2 million rose to approximately 170,500 in 2021 from 105,200 in 2019.
