Carl Icahn Conglomerate Losses Doubled to Almost $270 Million

The principle investment vehicle of legendary activist investor Carl Icahn, Icahn Enterprises, slashed its quarterly dividend by half and reported a doubling of losses for the second quarter. Investors reacted by wiping out nearly a quarter of the company's stock market market valuation.

The depository units of Icahn Enterprises plunged 23.2% as the famed corporate raider blamed poor results in part on short selling that targets companies that he invests in.

Net losses at the company ballooned to $269 million for the second quarter of 2023 from $128 million in the year ago period. Revenue tumbled to $2.54 billion in 2023 in the quarter from $3.5 billion in the same period last year.

The loss per limited partnership unit was 72 cents. The consensus estimate was for a positive 25 cents, according to Morningstar.

Icahn Enterprises itself was the target of a short seller report by Hindenburg Research in May that alleged the company was vastly overvalued, among a variety of allegations. The report also said the dividend was not sustainable and called into question Icahn's borrowing against his holdings.

Following this todays's route, Icahn Enterprise units are down more than 50% year to date.

Hindenburg did not immediately respond to to an email seeking comment.

Icahn, in announcing the results, blamed bearish investors driving down the value of his investments. "I believe the second quarter partially reflected the impact of short-selling on the companies we control or invest in, which I attribute to the misleading and self-serving Hindenburg report," he said in a statement.

Icahn Enterprises, structured as a master limit partnership, has vast holdings in businesses ranging from food packaging to drugs to the energy and automotive industries.

Icahn cited the company’s history of dividend payments on the units stretching back decades. “We do not intend to let a misleading Hindenburg report interfere with this practice,” Icahn said.

Icahn in May responded forcefully to Hindenburg's original report contesting its assertions and targeting its founder, Nathan Anderson, personally. "Mr. Anderson's modus operandi is to launch disinformation campaigns to distort companies' images, damage their reputations and bleed the hard-earned savings of individual investors," Icahn wrote at the time.

Icahn Enterprises Chairman Carl Icahn cut the company's dividend by 50%. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

He suggested a better name for the firm was "Blitzkrieg Research."

The 87-year-old activist investor disclosed in July that he had entered into a three-year term loan agreement with his personal lenders, a move that Icahn said "diffused the effects of the misleading Hindenburg report."

In a separate letter to unit holders today, Icahn issued a mea culpa of sorts, saying his own short positions have also damaged the company's returns, although he defended the long-term results for unit holders. "They would have been far more impressive had we not strayed over the past several years from our activist methodology and shorted (hedged) far more than was necessary," he said.

"While we made money on the long side through our activism efforts our returns have been overwhelmed by our overly bearish view of the market and related oversized short (hedge) positions," Icahn said.

"Over the past six months , we have significantly reduced our hedges," he continued. "Going forward, we intend to stick to our knitting and focus on our activist strategy while remaining appropriately hedged."

Icahn built his reputation as a feared corporate raider in the 1980s and 90s take positions in or outright control of such companies as TWA, U.S. Steel, Texaco and Marvel Comics.

Since then, he has pushed for corporate overhauls at companies like oil producer Kerr-McGee, reaped profits from major investments in blue-chip stocks like Apple, and even sidled up to nutrition company Herbalife Ltd when it faced a short campaign by hedge fund manager William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management.

There is some irony in Icahn blaming the partnership's short positions in part for the second quarter losses, given that the response to Hindenburg's report so severely punished Icahn Enterprises' unit price, raining profits on investors who bet against the investor.